Kannada actor-director Rishab Shetty is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Kantara Chapter 1 on 2 October. During a press interaction in Kerala on Friday, he opened up about some unusual restrictions he followed while filming select sequences.

A spiritual approach Kantara Chapter 1 set

When asked whether he avoided non-vegetarian food or wearing footwear during the shoot, Rishab clarified, “Not for the whole film, only for some sequences. It’s not something I’ve done before, so I needed clarity of mind while doing it. I did not want to have any confusion. It’s a God I believe in, so I restricted myself during it.”

He further revealed that he limited the number of people present during these shoots. “Normally, when you shoot, there are thousands of people on set. But I did not shoot these portions like that; I’m very careful. I’ve taken great care because I am a believer. I don’t question anyone’s belief; I respect it. And I expect the same in return,” he added.

Clarifying viral myths around Kantara Chapter 1

Recently, a fan-made post circulated online asking viewers to follow rituals and avoid non-veg before watching Kantara Chapter 1. Addressing the rumours at a Bengaluru press event, Rishab dismissed any official connection.

“Nobody has the right to question one's eating or personal habits. These are left to individual mindsets and personal choice. Somebody uploaded a fake post, and it came to our notice. They’ve since deleted it and apologised,” he said.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Directed by Rishab himself, Kantara Chapter 1 also stars him in the lead role alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, and others. Serving as a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, the film is set to hit theatres on 2 October, generating huge anticipation among fans.