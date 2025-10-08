Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 Crosses ₹400 Crore Worldwide, Beats Kantara And Vikram

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 continues its unstoppable run at the box office, crossing the ₹400 crore mark worldwide within its first week of release. The Kannada period action drama has surpassed not only the lifetime collection of the first Kantara (₹408 crore) but also other recent hits like Kamal Haasan’s Vikram (₹413 crore) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (₹411 crore).

Box Office Update: India and Overseas

The film had a strong opening weekend in India and maintained solid momentum throughout the weekdays. Despite a slight dip on Monday, collections rebounded on Tuesday. In its first six days, Kantara Chapter 1 has amassed ₹290.25 crore net (₹348 crore gross) domestically.

Internationally, the film has performed admirably, collecting over $7 million from overseas markets in the same period. Combining domestic and international earnings, the movie’s worldwide collection currently stands at ₹414 crore, with a few days remaining in its opening week.

A Milestone in Kannada Cinema

With this feat, Kantara Chapter 1 has become the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, behind only KGF Chapter 1, which earned ₹1250 crore globally. Analysts suggest that the film has the potential to become the first Indian movie of the year to cross the ₹1000 crore mark if its strong run continues.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 serves as a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara. The story is set a thousand years prior and revolves around the struggle between the residents of Kantara and a neighboring kingdom attempting to seize their lands and resources. Alongside Shetty, the film stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah. Both critics and audiences have praised the film for its gripping narrative, compelling performances, and high-quality production values.