Rishab Shetty Calls Karur Stampede At Vijay's Rally A 'Collective Mistake': 'Who Will Control A Mob?'

Rishab Shetty addressed the 2025 Karur stampede at Vijay's rally, calling the 41 deaths a "collective mistake" stemming from uncontrolled hero worship.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 08:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kannada actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty has shared his thoughts on the tragic stampede that occurred during Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to NDTV, Rishab reflected on the nature of hero worship and called the death of 41 people a “collective mistake,” emphasising that such incidents are often beyond the control of any single individual.

Rishab Shetty on Hero Worship and Karur Tragedy

When asked about the fan frenzy for heroes and the stampede at Vijay’s rally, Rishab Shetty said, “If we like a hero or his character, we do hero worship. How can I comment on that (the stampede)? It's unfortunate when these accidents happen; around 40 people died there.”

He further elaborated on accountability, stating, “I don't think it could be one person's mistake; maybe it was a collective mistake made by many. Maybe it could have been controlled. That's why we call it an accident. It was not intentional. We should take precautions. But who will control a mob? How can I comment on that? We can easily blame the police or government; they also have a responsibility. But sometimes they will also have trouble (controlling the crowd),”

Rishab’s remarks highlight the complexities of managing large crowds during high-profile political events, especially when strong fan loyalty is involved.

2025 Karur Crowd Stampede: What Happened

The stampede occurred on 27 September 2025, when Vijay visited Karur as part of his statewide campaign for the 2026 elections. According to the Tamil Nadu state police, nearly 30,000 people gathered at a venue with a capacity of 10,000, leading to chaos. At least 41 people died, and over 60 were injured in the unfortunate incident.

Following the tragedy, Vijay announced a compensation of ₹20 lakh for each victim’s family and ₹2 lakh for each injured person. He also reached out to those affected through a video call to offer condolences and support.

Rishab Shetty’s comments shed light on the phenomenon of hero worship in India and the challenges authorities face in ensuring crowd safety at major events.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 08:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishab Shetty Karur Tragedy
Read more
