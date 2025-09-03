Actor Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an overnight sensation with her viral wink in the 2019 Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love, has surprised fans with her latest appearance. The actress was spotted in a background role in Tushar Jalota’s Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.

Priya Varrier’s Unexpected Appearance

A viral video circulating on social media shows Priya dressed in a red and white saree, walking quietly in the crowd behind Sidharth’s character. The blink-and-miss moment left fans puzzled, with many wondering why the actress, who has led films before, would take up such a part.

Fans React to the Cameo

As the clip made rounds on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Reddit, fan reactions were divided. One user commented, “Was it racist to cast a Malayali actor as just an extra in a Kerala-based Bollywood film?”

Some suggested her role might have been trimmed during editing. One user remarked, “Editing can be ruthless, and character cuts are common. Only the bitter take pleasure in someone else's bad phase.” Several even argued that Priya should have played the lead instead, with comments like, “She would have been better for taking up Janhvi Kapoor's role.”

Priya Varrier’s Career

Priya made her acting debut with Oru Adaar Love and quickly shot to national fame after her wink scene went viral. Since then, she has worked in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. Her Hindi debut came with Yaariyan 2 in 2023. Most recently, she appeared in Ajith Kumar’s Tamil actioner Good Bad Ugly and has upcoming roles in the Hindi films 3 Monkeys and Love Hackers.

In Param Sundari, Sidharth plays Param Sachdev, while Janhvi Kapoor essays the role of Thekkepattu Sundari Damodharan Pillai, a Malayali woman at the center of the romantic drama.