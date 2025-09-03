Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Param Sundari Box Office Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra–Janhvi Kapoor's Film Bounces Back, Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari regains momentum, earning ₹4.25 crore on day 5. Box office total now at ₹34.25 crore.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 07:17 AM (IST)
After a promising start, Param Sundari is regaining momentum at the domestic box office. The romantic drama starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor collected ₹4.25 crore on Tuesday, September 2, taking its five-day total to ₹34.25 crore.

The strong Tuesday hold comes as a breather for the film after Monday’s sharp 68% dip, where collections dropped from Sunday’s high of ₹10.25 crore to ₹3.25 crore. The recovery suggests audience traction is holding steady, particularly in Tier-2 cities.

Param Sundari Regional Occupancy Trends

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jaipur led the occupancy charts on Tuesday with 24.33%, peaking in the afternoon (31%) and evening (27%) shows. NCR followed with a steady 18.33%, while Bengaluru (17.67%) and Mumbai (16%) also contributed positively, especially during prime slots.

Kolkata showed an unusual trend—starting with just 6% in the morning and rising to 27% by evening, reflecting a strong post-work turnout. On the weaker side, Surat (4.33%), Chandigarh (8.67%), Ahmedabad (9.67%), and Bhopal (9.67%) underperformed. Mid-range cities like Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune, and Chennai logged between 11% and 14.67%, showing better evening holds.

ALSO READ: Watch or Skip? Netizens React To Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari

Audience Reception and Reviews

Released on August 29, the film has received mixed-to-positive reviews. Critics highlighted the chemistry between the leads.

The ABP Live review of the film reads: This is a classic feel-good film. What makes it shine is not so much the novelty of the story – which is fairly predictable – but the way it is told. The breathtaking visuals, vibrant cultural references, and a romantic backdrop against Kerala’s beauty win you over. Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra make a charming pair, and the lush frames feel like they could have been sponsored by Kerala Tourism. Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran’s cinematography is the heartbeat of the film. The music by Sachin-Jigar adds another soulful layer, ensuring you leave the theater with a smile.

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 07:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Sidharth Malhotra Param Sundari
