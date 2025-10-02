Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaNayanthara Returns In Her Iconic Divine Avatar For Mookuthi Amman 2; First Look Out

Nayanthara Returns In Her Iconic Divine Avatar For Mookuthi Amman 2; First Look Out

The first look of Mookuthi Amman 2 is out, featuring Nayanthara reprising her role as the goddess. She is seen in traditional attire, holding a Trishul.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 09:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The much-anticipated sequel to Sundar C’s devotional drama Mookuthi Amman 2 has finally revealed its first look, and fans are ecstatic. The poster features Nayanthara reprising her role as the Goddess, radiating grace and power in traditional attire and temple jewellery, leaving audiences captivated by her divine presence.

First Look Poster: Mahashakti Unveiled

Sharing the poster on Instagram in Telugu and Hindi, Nayanthara captioned it: “Mahashakti.” In the visual, she dons a green silk saree adorned with ornaments, holds a Trishul in her hand, and wears a troubled expression. She added, “Let her Divine Grace Prevail. A #SundarC Visual Spectacle. Here’s the First Appearance of #MookuthiAmman2.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

The ensemble cast also includes Duniya Vijay, Regina Cassandra, Suneel, Yogi Babu, Abhinaya, Ineya, Garuda Raam, Singampuli, Vichu Vishwanath, Ajay Ghosh, and Myna Nandhini. Fans flooded the post with heart emojis, praising Nayanthara’s return.

One wrote, “Ladysuperstar Nayanthara is back,” while another commented, “Thalavi is back BIG and with a bang! Always the Ladysuper!”

Addressing Rumours About the Sequel

Recently, speculation surfaced that Mookuthi Amman 2 was almost shelved. Sundar C’s wife, actress and producer Khushbu Sundar, took to social media to clarify: “To all the well-wishers of #SundarC Sir. Too many unwanted rumors are floating about ##MookuthiAmman2. Please loosen up. Shoot is underway smoothly and going as planned. Everyone knows Sundar is a no-nonsense person. #Nayanthara is a very professional actor who has proved her worth. More than happy to have her play a role she has reprised in the past. These rumors are like ‘drishti edutha maadhiri’. All that happens, happens for good. Your goodwill, blessings and love is all that we count upon. Thank you for always being with us.”

About Mookuthi Amman

The original Mookuthi Amman was a Tamil-language fantasy comedy directed by RJ Balaji in his directorial debut and co-directed by N. J. Saravanan. Starring Nayanthara and Balaji, with Urvashi, Smruthi Venkat, Madhu Mailankody, Abinaya, Moulee, and Ajay Ghosh in supporting roles, the film revolved around a news anchor who sets out to expose a fake godman. The movie premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on November 14, 2020, during Diwali.

 

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 09:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nayanthara Mookuthi Amman 2
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
11 Dead As Tractor-Trolley Falls Into River In MP's Khandwa During Durga Immersion, CM Announces Ex Gratia
11 Dead As Tractor-Trolley Falls Into River In MP's Khandwa During Durga Immersion, CM Announces Ex Gratia
India
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week, First High-Level Meeting After Taliban Takeover
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week, First High-Level Meeting After Taliban Takeover
India
Rahul Gandhi Tears Into BJP-RSS Abroad, Calls Ideology ‘Cowardice At Its Core’
Rahul Gandhi Tears Into BJP-RSS Abroad, Calls Ideology ‘Cowardice At Its Core’
Cities
Internet Suspended In Bareilly Over 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Row, Heavy Police Deployment
Internet Suspended In Bareilly Over 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Row, Heavy Police Deployment
Advertisement

Videos

Bulldozer Action Underway On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Heavy Police Deployed
Uttar Pradesh News: Heavy Police Deployment In Sambhal As Action Planned On Illegal Mosque
Delhi Police Uncover Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Self-Styled Guru Chaitanyananda
Police Action Planned On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Area Sealed With Heavy Security
Mohan Bhagwat Urges India To Strengthen Self-Reliance And Unity Amid Global Challenges
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget