Nayanthara Returns In Her Iconic Divine Avatar For Mookuthi Amman 2; First Look Out

The much-anticipated sequel to Sundar C’s devotional drama Mookuthi Amman 2 has finally revealed its first look, and fans are ecstatic. The poster features Nayanthara reprising her role as the Goddess, radiating grace and power in traditional attire and temple jewellery, leaving audiences captivated by her divine presence.

First Look Poster: Mahashakti Unveiled

Sharing the poster on Instagram in Telugu and Hindi, Nayanthara captioned it: “Mahashakti.” In the visual, she dons a green silk saree adorned with ornaments, holds a Trishul in her hand, and wears a troubled expression. She added, “Let her Divine Grace Prevail. A #SundarC Visual Spectacle. Here’s the First Appearance of #MookuthiAmman2.”

The ensemble cast also includes Duniya Vijay, Regina Cassandra, Suneel, Yogi Babu, Abhinaya, Ineya, Garuda Raam, Singampuli, Vichu Vishwanath, Ajay Ghosh, and Myna Nandhini. Fans flooded the post with heart emojis, praising Nayanthara’s return.

One wrote, “Ladysuperstar Nayanthara is back,” while another commented, “Thalavi is back BIG and with a bang! Always the Ladysuper!”

Addressing Rumours About the Sequel

Recently, speculation surfaced that Mookuthi Amman 2 was almost shelved. Sundar C’s wife, actress and producer Khushbu Sundar, took to social media to clarify: “To all the well-wishers of #SundarC Sir. Too many unwanted rumors are floating about ##MookuthiAmman2. Please loosen up. Shoot is underway smoothly and going as planned. Everyone knows Sundar is a no-nonsense person. #Nayanthara is a very professional actor who has proved her worth. More than happy to have her play a role she has reprised in the past. These rumors are like ‘drishti edutha maadhiri’. All that happens, happens for good. Your goodwill, blessings and love is all that we count upon. Thank you for always being with us.”

About Mookuthi Amman

The original Mookuthi Amman was a Tamil-language fantasy comedy directed by RJ Balaji in his directorial debut and co-directed by N. J. Saravanan. Starring Nayanthara and Balaji, with Urvashi, Smruthi Venkat, Madhu Mailankody, Abinaya, Moulee, and Ajay Ghosh in supporting roles, the film revolved around a news anchor who sets out to expose a fake godman. The movie premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on November 14, 2020, during Diwali.