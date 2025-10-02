Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaNandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2: Thandavam Set For Grand Release In December

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2: Thandavam Set For Grand Release In December

Director Boyapeti Sreenu's much-anticipated action entertainer Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, featuring actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, will now hit screens on December 5 this year.

By : IANS | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 02:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Director Boyapeti Sreenu's much-anticipated action entertainer Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, featuring actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, will now hit screens on December 5 this year, its makers announced on Thursday.

Director Boyapati Sreenu, who is known for delivering blockbusters, is now in the process of directing the high-octane sequel, 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam.' Sources say the film is in its final phase of post-production.

Produced on an ambitious scale by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, the project is being presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri. The makers, a few days ago, released the teaser of the film, which created a massive buzz and sent fans into a frenzy.

Riding high on the overwhelming response, the makers have now officially announced a new release date. Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is to hit the big screens on December 5 this year. The sequel, sources claim, will be a grand cinematic spectacle, with Boyapati Sreenu crafting a larger-than-life narrative on an even more expansive canvas.

In the release date poster, Balakrishna is seen with long hair and a rugged beard, adorned with multiple sacred beads and jewelry. He wields a massive trident decorated elaborately, and his attire includes traditional saffron and brown robes that enhance the mythological and divine imagery. The snowy and vibrant backdrop, along with his dynamic pose, accentuates the intensity and grandeur of the character.

S Thaman’s rousing background score is expected to elevate the film’s high-voltage scenes, delivering the signature adrenaline rush fans anticipate. Balakrishna’s fierce and spiritually charged avatar has already impressed fans, masses, and movie buffs alike.

The film features Samyuktha as the female lead, with Aadhi Pinisetty playing a powerful role, and Harshali Malhotra a key character.

C. Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detakae are handling cinematography, with Tammiraju in charge of editing, and AS Prakash serving as the art director.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 02:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nandamuri Balakrishna Akhanda 2
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
12 Civilians Killed As Protests Against Pakistan Military Continue To Rock PoK
12 Civilians Killed As Protests Against Pakistan Military Continue To Rock PoK
Cricket
IND vs WI Test: Siraj, Bumrah Rattle West Indies, All Out For Just 162 In First Innings
IND vs WI Test: Siraj, Bumrah Rattle West Indies, All Out For Just 162 In First Innings
World
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Missteps Could Redraw Borders, 'Road To Karachi Goes Via Sir Creek'
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Missteps Could Redraw Borders, 'Road To Karachi Goes Via Sir Creek'
India
'United Hindu Society Guarantees Safety', Says RSS Chief; Lauds Armed Forces In ‘Ops Sindoor’
'United Hindu Society Guarantees Safety', Says RSS Chief; Lauds Armed Forces In ‘Ops Sindoor’
Advertisement

Videos

Bulldozer Action Underway On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Heavy Police Deployed
Uttar Pradesh News: Heavy Police Deployment In Sambhal As Action Planned On Illegal Mosque
Delhi Police Uncover Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Self-Styled Guru Chaitanyananda
Police Action Planned On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Area Sealed With Heavy Security
Mohan Bhagwat Urges India To Strengthen Self-Reliance And Unity Amid Global Challenges
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Congress’s Bihar Gamble: Revival Attempt Or Vote-Bank Obsession?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget