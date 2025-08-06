Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mammootty's Kalamkaval Set For October Release? Here's What We Know

Mammootty's Kalamkaval Set For October Release? Here's What We Know

Director Jithin K Jose’s much-awaited film Kalamkaval, featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Vinayakan in the lead, is likely to release on October 9 this year.

By : IANS | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 02:16 PM (IST)

If rumours doing the rounds in the industry are to be believed, director Jithin K Jose’s much-awaited film Kalamkaval, featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Vinayakan in the lead, is likely to release on October 9 this year.

Sources in the industry claim that Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, which is distributing the film, has informed theatre owners of the makers' decision to release the film on October 9.

However, there has been no official announcement about the release date from the film's producers or from Wayfarer Films until now. It may be recalled that Mammootty, whose production house Mammootty Kampany is producing the film, had taken to his X timeline to release the first look poster of the film and its title.

The film, which is Mammootty Kampany’s seventh production, had a tagline that read, “The venom beneath”.

Earlier this year, the makers had released the second look poster of Mammootty from the film. While releasing it, Mammootty Kampany, on its timeline said, "Some Faces Raise Questions… Not Answers...Presenting The Second Look Poster of #Kalamkaval Directed by Jithin K Jose."

'Kalamkaval', the shooting of which was wrapped up in November last year, has story and screenplay by Jithin K Jose and Jishnu Sreekumar. It has editing by Praveen Prabhakar and cinematography by Faisal Ali. Music for this exciting entertainer will be by young composer Mujeeb Majeed. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Action Santhosh.

The film has been in the news for the curiosity that it has triggered with its makers claiming that the film will showcase Mammootty in a role in which he has never been seen before.

Already, rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that Mammootty plays a character with shades of grey in it. However, there has been no official confirmation in this regard until now.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 02:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mammootty Kalamkaval
Read more
