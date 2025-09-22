Kantara: Chapter 1 Trailer: Rishab Shetty Unleashes Fierce Warrior In Pan-India Spectacle

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaKantara: Chapter 1 Trailer: Rishab Shetty Unleashes Fierce Warrior In Pan-India Spectacle

The trailer of Kantara: Chapter 1 is out. Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films bring the highly awaited prequel to fans worldwide.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 01:36 PM (IST)

The prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, titled Kantara: Chapter 1, has finally unveiled its trailer, sending waves of excitement across India and beyond. 

Kantara: Chapter 1 Trailer Release Generates Massive Excitement

Fans have eagerly awaited this next chapter of Rishab Shetty’s cinematic saga, and the trailer was revealed with a striking social media post from Hombale Films, captioned in Kannada: “ದಂತಕಥೆಯ ಮುನ್ನುಡಿ , ಕಾರ್ಣಿಕದ ಆದಿ ಪರ್ವ… ನಿಮ್ಮಿಂದ ನಿಮಗಾಗಿ .. #KantaraChapter1 is our tribute to the land and people who made this journey possible. ❤️”

The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2, 2025, in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, promising a truly pan-India and international cinematic experience.

ALSO READ: The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Aryan Khan's Netflix Debut Trends #1, Cast Becomes Viral Sensation

Hombale Films has left no stone unturned in making Kantara: Chapter 1 a visual spectacle. The film features a massive war sequence involving over 500 trained fighters and 3,000 extras, shot over 45–50 days on 25-acre rugged terrain. The creative team, including music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, has crafted a rich visual and emotional narrative that builds on the success of the original.

Kantara: Chapter 1: Intrigue and Anticipation Around the Story

The trailer, while teasing only fragments of the plot, has successfully sparked curiosity among audiences. The makers have maintained an aura of mystery, leaving fans speculating about the prequel’s storyline. With a focus on folklore, faith, and cinematic grandeur, Rishab Shetty and the Hombale Films team aim to deliver a deeply immersive experience that honors the legacy of the original Kantara.

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 01:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kantara Chapter 1
