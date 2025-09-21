The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Aryan Khan’s Netflix Debut Trends #1, Cast Becomes Viral Sensation

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, has taken the streaming world by storm, trending at #1 on Netflix within hours of release. The show’s unique blend of humour, industry satire, and emotional depth has captured the imagination of audiences, while the performances of Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, and Anya Singh have become viral sensations.

Bobby Deol Charms Fans as Ajay Talvar

Bobby Deol, who plays Ajay Talvar, expressed his gratitude at the overwhelming response from audiences. “It’s wonderful to watch the industry I’ve been a part of for 30 years and my loving fans embrace the show as well as my character, Ajay Talvar. Aryan has captured the true spirit of cinema in a fun, quirky, and emotional way. The whole cast and team are on the receiving end of an outpouring of love from all corners of the world, and I’m truly feeling blessed.”

Lakshya, portraying Aasmaan Singh, called the reception “nothing short of surreal.” He added, “Since the release, it’s been an avalanche of love from calls to messages, with people reaching out from everywhere. It feels unreal. To have people connect with Aasmaan’s journey—whether it’s the action, the chaos, or the vulnerability—makes every bit of hard work and the journey to get here worth it.”

Sahher Bambba, playing Karishma Talvar, said, “Karishma is a mix of sparkle and pizzazz, and for me, this role has truly been a dream opportunity. The response has been overwhelming—people have written to me saying they love my performance, and as a newcomer, to receive so much warmth and appreciation for the grace I’ve brought to the character feels incredible. I’m honestly just deeply grateful.”

Raghav Juyal and Anya Singh Capture Hearts

Raghav Juyal’s Parvaiz has become a fan favourite, with viewers calling him “the funniest part of the show.” He said, “Every other message I get says, ‘Parvaiz is the best friend we all wish we had.’ People are calling him the funniest part of the show, and the memes just keep coming. To also have my on-screen moment with Mr. Hashmi be celebrated like it's being, has been especially joyous.”

Anya Singh, who plays Sanya, added, “I have enjoyed playing Sanya, crafted so effectively by Aryan. The fact that the fans are seeing the inner workings of an industry they love through my character and enjoying her hustler and go-getter energy is quite sensational. Honestly, the love and messages feel too surreal.”