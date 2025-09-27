Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaJr NTR’s Devara 2 Confirmed On Film’s First Anniversary

Jr NTR’s Devara 2 Confirmed On Film’s First Anniversary

The wait is finally over for fans of Jr NTR! The makers of Devara have officially confirmed the sequel, Devara 2, marking the one-year anniversary of the original film’s release.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 11:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The wait is finally over for fans of Jr NTR! The makers of Devara have officially confirmed the sequel, Devara 2, marking the one-year anniversary of the original film’s release. Yuvasudha Arts shared the news on their X account, unveiling a new poster featuring Jr NTR in the iconic look of his titular character.

All about Devara 2

The poster shows Jr NTR locked in an intense gaze, fully embodying the persona that made Devara a hit. The announcement caption read:

"It’s been one year since HAVOC struck the shores, trembling every coast… and the name the world remembers is #DEVARA. Be it the FEAR it unleashed or the LOVE it earned, the streets will never forget. Now gear up for #Devara2. Man of Masses. @tarak9999. A #KoratalaSiva Film. An @anirudhofficial MUSICAL 🎶 @NTRArtsOfficial @YuvasudhaArts @DevaraMovie."

The sequel will see Koratala Siva returning as director and Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer. The first installment, released on September 27 last year, earned over ₹400 crore worldwide despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Ending on a cliffhanger reminiscent of Baahubali, the film left several questions unanswered, setting the stage for the next chapter.

What Jr NTR said

Rumours about the sequel being shelved had been circulating on social media, but Jr NTR had addressed them previously. Speaking to Associated Press, he said:

"I just want my director, Koratala Siva, to take a month off. I told him, you know what? This is my gift. I said I am going to send you away from Hyderabad. Go for a month and a half, just go, have fun, and don’t think about anything. Come back, and then we will start writing for it again. Let’s just refresh, re-energise, rethink, recalibrate, and then we will write Devara 2."

Fans can now officially gear up for another high-octane outing with Jr NTR and Koratala Siva’s action-packed vision in Devara 2.

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 11:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jr NTR Devara
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Overcrowding, Delayed Arrival & Ignored Warnings': What Went Wrong At TVK Rally That Killed 33
'Overcrowding, Delayed Arrival & Ignored Warnings': What Went Wrong At TVK Rally That Killed 33
India
Sonam Wangchuk's Pakistan Link, Dawn Event Under Scanner; Visited Bangladesh: Ladakh Top Cop
Sonam Wangchuk's Pakistan Link, Dawn Event Under Scanner; Visited Bangladesh: Ladakh Top Cop
Cities
Delhi BMW Crash Case Accused For Killing Finance Ministry Official Gets Bail
Delhi BMW Crash Case Accused For Killing Finance Ministry Official Gets Bail
India
'Chedhoge Toh Chodhenge Nahi...': Adityanath Threatens Trouble Mongers Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Protests
'Chedhoge Toh Chodhenge Nahi...': Adityanath Threatens Trouble Mongers Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Protests
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Tragic Accident on NH-9,Thar Crashes Into Divider in Gurugram, 5 Dead | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Embarks on South America Tour Amid Political Uproar in India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Pakistan at UN Over Terror Glorification, Cites Pahalgam Massacre | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Bareilly Erupts in Violence, BJP Blames Toolkit Gang, Opposition Hits Back | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Violent Clashes Erupt in Bareilly After Friday Prayers Over
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Deluge, Devotion, And Didi: How Kolkata’s Floods Lay Bare Bengal’s Fragile Politics And Infrastructure
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget