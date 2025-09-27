Jr NTR’s Devara 2 Confirmed On Film’s First Anniversary

The wait is finally over for fans of Jr NTR! The makers of Devara have officially confirmed the sequel, Devara 2, marking the one-year anniversary of the original film’s release. Yuvasudha Arts shared the news on their X account, unveiling a new poster featuring Jr NTR in the iconic look of his titular character.

All about Devara 2

The poster shows Jr NTR locked in an intense gaze, fully embodying the persona that made Devara a hit. The announcement caption read:

"It’s been one year since HAVOC struck the shores, trembling every coast… and the name the world remembers is #DEVARA. Be it the FEAR it unleashed or the LOVE it earned, the streets will never forget. Now gear up for #Devara2. Man of Masses. @tarak9999. A #KoratalaSiva Film. An @anirudhofficial MUSICAL 🎶 @NTRArtsOfficial @YuvasudhaArts @DevaraMovie."

The sequel will see Koratala Siva returning as director and Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer. The first installment, released on September 27 last year, earned over ₹400 crore worldwide despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Ending on a cliffhanger reminiscent of Baahubali, the film left several questions unanswered, setting the stage for the next chapter.

What Jr NTR said

Rumours about the sequel being shelved had been circulating on social media, but Jr NTR had addressed them previously. Speaking to Associated Press, he said:

"I just want my director, Koratala Siva, to take a month off. I told him, you know what? This is my gift. I said I am going to send you away from Hyderabad. Go for a month and a half, just go, have fun, and don’t think about anything. Come back, and then we will start writing for it again. Let’s just refresh, re-energise, rethink, recalibrate, and then we will write Devara 2."

Fans can now officially gear up for another high-octane outing with Jr NTR and Koratala Siva’s action-packed vision in Devara 2.