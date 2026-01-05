Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Jana Nayagan Tickets Touch ₹2000 In Bengaluru As Buzz Builds For Vijay's Final Film

Jana Nayagan Tickets Touch ₹2000 In Bengaluru As Buzz Builds For Vijay’s Final Film

Jana Nayagan’s advance bookings in Bengaluru see ticket prices climb to ₹2000 as fans rush to witness Vijay’s last theatrical release before politics.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The excitement surrounding Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan has reached fever pitch, and the soaring ticket prices in Bengaluru are a clear reflection of that frenzy. With the Pongal release just days away, advance bookings in Karnataka have revealed an unprecedented demand, sending prices for special morning shows to staggering heights.

ALSO READ: ‘Absolute Insult To Cinema’: Internet Erupts After Google Gemini Logo Appears In Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Trailer

Bengaluru Tickets Hit ₹2000 As Shows Sell Out Fast

(Image Source: Twitter/@YoursNGK11)
(Image Source: Twitter/@YoursNGK11)

Advance bookings for Jana Nayagan have officially opened in Karnataka, and the response has been overwhelming. Morning shows across the city are already fully booked, despite ticket rates ranging from ₹1000 to ₹2000.

At Mukunda Theatre, a 6:30 AM show on the film’s release day is being sold at ₹1800 and ₹2000, and every single ticket has been snapped up on BookMyShow. Several other theatres, including Swagath Shankar Nag, Sri Vinayaka, Cinephile HSR Layout, Gopalan Grand Mall, Sri Krishna, Brundha RGB, Vaibhav, and Prasanna, have also witnessed complete sell-outs for early shows, with prices mostly between ₹1000 and ₹1500.

The lowest-priced morning tickets currently available in select theatres are around ₹800, while later shows starting at 9:30 AM and 10 AM are being sold within the range of ₹300 to ₹800.

Other Cities Yet To Open Bookings

While Bengaluru’s bookings paint a picture of extraordinary demand, ticket sales have not yet begun in major cities such as Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi. Interestingly, in Kochi, the most expensive ticket so far stands at ₹350, a sharp contrast to Bengaluru’s sky-high rates.

Why Tamil Nadu Bookings Are Still On Hold

In Tamil Nadu, bookings remain suspended as the makers are still waiting for a clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Trade portal Sacnilk reports that theatres are exercising caution, holding back ticket sales to avoid complications if last-minute changes arise. According to the report, the CBFC has recommended certain modifications to the film.

For now, ticketing has only gone live in Karnataka, Kerala, and overseas markets.

Vijay’s Final Film Before His Political Turn

(Image Source: Twitter/@dp_karthik)
(Image Source: Twitter/@dp_karthik)

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol alongside Vijay. The film marks a pivotal moment in the star’s career as it is his final project before fully stepping into politics with his newly formed party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Vijay is expected to contest in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections later this year.

The film is also widely rumoured to be a remake of Anil Ravipudi’s 2023 Balakrishna-starrer Bhagavanth Kesari.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
South Cinema Jana Nayagan Vijay Final Film Jana Nayagan Tickets
