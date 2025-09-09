Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaIlaiyaraaja Wins Court Battle: ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Barred From Using His Music

Ilaiyaraaja Wins Court Battle: ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Barred From Using His Music

The Madras High Court has granted veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja interim relief in his copyright battle with the makers of Good Bad Ugly over unauthorized use of his songs.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 09:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja has secured a significant legal victory in his copyright dispute with the makers of the upcoming film ‘Good Bad Ugly’, starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan. The Madras High Court has issued an interim injunction preventing the release and distribution of the film over the alleged unauthorised use of three iconic songs composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Justice N. Senthilkumar passed the order on Monday after reviewing the petition filed by the composer, which accused the producers — Mythri Movie Makers — of failing to obtain direct consent for using his music.a

Three Iconic Tracks at the Centre of the Dispute

According to the petition, three of Ilaiyaraaja’s popular tracks —“Otha Ruba Tharen” from Naattu Purapaatu (1996), “Ilamai Idho Idho” from Sakalakala Vallavan (1982), “En Jodi Manja Kuruvi” from Vikram (1986) — were used in Good Bad Ugly without the composer’s permission or royalty payments.

In his legal notice, Ilaiyaraaja wrote,“Such actions constitute unauthorised use, appropriation and a clear infringement of our Client’s copyright and moral rights. You may also please take note that he has never accorded any permission or consent, either express or implied, for using/altering/distorting/changing the form of the musical work…”

Composer Seeks Rs 5 Crore Compensation and Public Apology

The composer is seeking Rs 5 crore in damages and has asked for an unconditional apology from the producers. He further demanded that the altered versions of the songs be removed from all platforms and that no further screening or publishing should take place without legal clearance.

His notice reads,“Remove the altered versions of the songs... and all platforms where they are published or performed; Tender an unconditional [apology].”

The interim order bars the makers from releasing or broadcasting the film on any medium — including theatres, OTT, or TV — until further instructions are issued by the court.

Producer Responds: “We Followed Due Process”

In response to the allegations, Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, producer at Mythri Movie Makers, defended the production house’s actions. He claimed they had acquired the necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from music labels before using the songs.

“We have taken permission from all the music labels required for the songs we used in the film. The labels hold the rights, so we have followed protocol and taken NOCs from them. We have done things by the book,” Shankar stated.

What Happens Next?

While the producers maintain that they acted within legal bounds, the Madras High Court’s order marks a significant moment in Indian film copyright disputes — particularly around the ongoing debate over moral rights versus label rights in the music industry.

With the court's ban in place, the release of Good Bad Ugly may face delays unless the producers reach a resolution or secure further legal recourse.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 09:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ilaiyaraaja Copyright Case Good Bad Ugly Movie Ban Ajith Kumar Film Controversy Ilaiyaraaja Vs Mythri Movie Makers Madras High Court Ilaiyaraaja Order Tamil Cinema Copyright News Ilaiyaraaja Legal Battle
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Vice President Election: Radhakrishnan Vs Reddy In High-Stakes Contest Today, PM Modi To Cast First Vote
Vice President Poll: Radhakrishnan Vs Reddy In High-Stakes Contest, PM Modi To Cast First Vote
World
Nepal 'Gen Z' Protest: Social Media Ban Lifted After 19 Killed In Clashes, PM KP Oli Not To Resign — Top Updates
Nepal 'Gen Z' Protest: Social Media Ban Lifted After 19 Killed In Clashes, PM KP Oli Not To Resign — Top Updates
World
'Both Israel, India Are Negotiating With US': Israeli Finance Minister Amid Tariff Row
'Both Israel, India Are Negotiating With US': Israeli Finance Minister Amid Tariff Row
World
France Braces For Fourth PM In A Year As Bayrou Govt Loses No-Confidence Vote In Parliament
France Braces For Fourth PM In A Year As Bayrou Govt Loses No-Confidence Vote In Parliament
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Security Forces In Gunbattle With Terrorists In Kulgam, One Militant Killed
Breaking: Steamer With 25 Villagers Stuck In Yamuna, Rescued After 5 Hours In Firozabad
Breaking: Three Suspicious Containers Drift Ashore in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Security Agencies on High Alert
India’s Vice President Election: NDA and Opposition MPs Conduct Mock Polls Ahead of Big Day | ABP NEWS
Sky Turns Scarlet: World Witnesses Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget