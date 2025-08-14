Coolie X Review: Rajinikanth Shines But Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Action Drama Divides Fans

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaCoolie X Review: Rajinikanth Shines But Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Action Drama Divides Fans

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has drawn mixed reactions from fans on Twitter. While Thalaivar’s performance is praised, many felt the story fell short.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 04:21 PM (IST)

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 'Coolie', headlined by Rajinikanth and featuring an ensemble including Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan, hit theatres on August 14. Audience reactions on X (formerly Twitter) reveal a clear divide—while Thalaivar’s presence was celebrated, opinions on the film’s execution were mixed.

Rajinikanth Fans Celebrate 'Ultimate Gift' from Lokesh

Several fans hailed Coolie as a treat for Rajinikanth admirers. One enthusiastic viewer shared, “#Coolie is insane. Most intriguing #Thalaivar movie ever. Shifts gear every 5 mins and a bloody twist every 10 minutes. Will be remembered for ages. Ultimate gift to Thalaivar.. cant get better. Interval block (praying emojis) Thank you Lokiiiiiiiiiii.”

Another called the film “a very clever” creation with layered characters, adding, “Loki cooked full meals for Thalaivar fans. Extracted best for and from #Thalaivar. A FULL BLAST RAJINI PADAM. Love you Thalaiva, Forever grateful Loki and Ani.”

Coolie X Review

Nagarjuna’s portrayal of Simon drew admiration from some quarters: “Appreciation post for Nagarjuna In Coolie – I don’t play the game… I change the rules… he owns every frame. A villain performance that will be remembered for years!” However, others felt he was underused, with one viewer saying, “Honestly Nag mama Nothing to do in film… Standout performance is soubin shahir.”
Some fans appreciated cameos, particularly Upendra’s, while others felt the climax was underwhelming.

Not all responses were glowing. One user criticised the film’s narrative, stating, “If you need further proof that #LokeshKanagaraj is an overrated director, #Coolie is the ultimate proof… Mediocre Script backed by usual Loki gimmicks.” Another compared it unfavourably to Jailer, claiming, “Coolie made me realize how good Prashant Neel is setting up mass sequences.”

 

Aamir Khan’s cameo also came under fire, with one remarking it was “totally pointless” and another quipping, “Rajnikanth wanted to end the trend of cameo appearances so he picked the most aura-less actor to take on the role & aamir delivered it in style.”

 

 

 

In short, Coolie is drawing cheers for Rajinikanth’s charisma but leaving audiences split over Lokesh Kanagaraj’s storytelling choices.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 04:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinikanth Nagarjuna Coolie Soubin Shahir Coolie Review Coolie Twitter Review
Read more
