Coolie OTT Release: When And Where You Can Watch Rajinikanth's Blockbuster Film

Rajinikanth’s Coolie may have faced criticism in theatres, but it’s headed to Prime Video soon after crossing ₹200 crore at the Indian box office.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 12:17 PM (IST)
After weeks of anticipation, superstar Rajinikanth’s latest film Coolie finally hit theatres on August 14 under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj. While the movie opened with sky-high expectations and boasts a power-packed cast, it has faced heavy criticism for weak writing and screenplay loopholes. Despite the mixed reviews, the action thriller has already emerged as the biggest Tamil box-office grosser of 2025 so far, collecting nearly ₹200 crore in India.

Coolie to Stream on OTT

Following its theatrical journey, Coolie will soon be available for digital viewing on Prime Video. Although the exact streaming date has not been confirmed, industry insiders suggest that the release can be expected around the end of September. An official announcement from the makers is awaited. Notably, OTTplay Premium users will be able to access the film by topping up for Prime Video within the service.

Coolie marks the much-anticipated first collaboration between superstar Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, one of Tamil cinema’s most in-demand filmmakers. The story revolves around mansion owner Deva, who investigates the mysterious death of a friend. His search for answers, along with the deceased friend’s daughter Preethi, leads to a dangerous confrontation with a powerful smuggling syndicate headed by Simon.

Star-Studded Cast but Lukewarm Reception

The film features a star ensemble including Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, Kaali Venkat, Kanna Ravi, and even a special appearance by Aamir Khan. Despite the casting strength, Coolie struggled to win audience approval, drawing flak for its underwhelming narrative. Unlike Lokesh Kanagaraj’s earlier projects like Kaithi, Vikram, and Master, the film stands as a standalone and is not part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and visuals by Girish Gangadharan, Coolie still secured its place as a commercial hit.

Published at : 18 Aug 2025 12:15 PM (IST)

Embed widget