Rajinikanth’s Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has taken the box office by storm since its release on August 14. Despite competition from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2, the superstar’s action drama has surged ahead, smashing records and cementing his dominance yet again.

Coolie Shatters Opening Records

Coolie opened to a record-breaking Rs 150 crore worldwide on day one, becoming the highest-opening Tamil film ever. Domestically, the film collected ₹65 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹54.75 crore on Independence Day, ₹39.5 crore on Saturday, and ₹35 crore on Sunday. This brings its India net total to ₹194.25 crore in four days, inching close to the ₹200-crore mark.

Worldwide, Coolie has already crossed ₹320 crore, thanks to strong overseas numbers of over $15 million in three days. Analysts predict the film could race toward the ₹600 crore club, competing with Rajinikanth’s own blockbusters 2.0 and Jailer.

War 2 Slows After Strong Debut

Meanwhile, War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji under YRF’s Spy Universe, started with a bang. The film earned ₹52.5 crore on opening day and peaked at ₹57.35 crore on Independence Day. However, the numbers dipped to ₹33.25 crore on Saturday and further slipped to ₹31 crore on Sunday, marking its weakest day since release.

By day four, War 2 recorded ₹142.6 crore net from India and ₹215 crore worldwide. Despite a thunderous debut, its weekend performance trails behind expectations, with reviews being largely unfavourable. Critics, including Taran Adarsh, have called it the “weakest film in the YRF Spy Universe.”

Clash of Titans: Who Wins?

While War 2 carries star power with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, Rajinikanth’s Coolie is clearly leading the clash. With higher occupancy rates in Tamil Nadu and strong holds in Hindi and Telugu markets, Coolie’s momentum looks set to outpace War 2’s dip.

The coming week will be crucial – if Coolie maintains its pace, it could dominate the ₹600 crore club, while War 2 will struggle to match even the lifetime earnings of its 2019 predecessor. For now, Rajinikanth proves once again why he remains the undisputed king of Indian box office celebrations.