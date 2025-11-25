Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSmriti Mandhana Vs Palash Muchhal: A Side-by-Side Look At Their Net Worth

Smriti Mandhana Vs Palash Muchhal: A Side-by-Side Look At Their Net Worth

Amid rumours and a postponed wedding, fans are looking closely at the successful careers of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal, and how each built an impressive professional and financial profile.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 07:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Smriti Mandhana and composer-director Palash Muchhal have been together for several years, and their relationship has long intrigued fans because of how different their worlds are. Though reports of them dating surfaced in 2019, the couple kept things low-key until July 2025, when they celebrated five years together and finally made their relationship public on social media.

Just a few months later, in October 2025, Palash hinted at an upcoming wedding during a private event in Indore, suggesting that Smriti would soon become “Indore ki bahu.” But with their wedding now postponed indefinitely and rumours swirling about alleged infidelity, conversations have shifted back to the couple’s contrasting professional trajectories.

Also read: Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana Days Before The Wedding? Leaked Chats, Kiss Claims Fuel Online Frenzy

Smriti Mandhana's nett worth

Smriti Mandhana remains one of India’s most admired and dependable cricketers. The vice-captain of the national women’s team and a left-hand opener known for her consistency, she has seen her career soar in recent years. Her role in India’s historic victory at the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup cemented her status as one of the country’s biggest sporting names.

Financially too, her growth reflects her stature. She is part of the BCCI’s Grade A contract list, earning ₹50 lakh annually, along with match fees of ₹15 lakh for Tests, ₹6 lakh for ODIs and ₹3 lakh for T20Is. In the Women’s Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore signed her for ₹3.4 crore, placing her among the league’s highest-paid players.

Her brand value off the field is equally strong. Smriti endorses major companies including Hyundai, Nike, Red Bull, Garnier, Mastercard and Hero MotoCorp, reportedly charging approximately ₹50–75 lakh per campaign. Her total net worth is estimated to be around ₹32–34 crore.

Palash Muchhal's nett worth

Born in 1995 in Indore and trained in Hindustani classical music, Palash Muchhal grew up in a family steeped in music. His sister, Palak Muchhal, is already a household name in Bollywood playback.

Palash entered the industry at 18 with the film Dishkiyaoon. Songs like Party Toh Banti Hai and Tu Hi Hai Aashiqui brought him recognition, followed by work in films such as Bhoothnath Returns and Amit Sahni Ki List.

His career expanded significantly when he began directing music videos. He has since directed more than 40 videos for labels like T-Series and Zee Music, and is currently working on his own feature film, Raju Bajewala.

Alongside composing and directing, Palash also performs live shows across India and overseas, many of which raise funds for children in need of heart surgeries. His income comes from composing fees, royalties, direction, performances and earlier acting work, reportedly placing his net worth somewhere between ₹20 crore and ₹41 crore.

Also read
Published at : 25 Nov 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ABP Southern Rising 2025: Annamalai Says He ‘Paid A Price For Being Aggressive’ But Won’t Change Course
ABP Southern Rising 2025: Annamalai Says He ‘Paid A Price For Being Aggressive’ But Won’t Change Course
India
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
India
Court Slams Christian Officer For Refusing Gurdwara Entry, Calls Him ‘Unfit For Army’
Court Slams Christian Officer For Refusing Gurdwara Entry, Calls Him ‘Unfit For Army’
Entertainment
Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana Days Before The Wedding? Leaked Chats, Kiss Claims Fuel Online Frenzy
Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana? Leaked Chats, Kiss Claims Fuel Online Frenzy
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Celebration: Devotees Sing Bhajans as PM Modi’s Convoy Reaches Ram Mandir
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Cultural performances across Ayodhya arranged to welcome PM Modi
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Historic Ceremony marks the End of Decades-Long Ram Mandir Struggle
Breaking: Spiritual Significance of Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Explained by Jagatguru
Breaking: CM Yogi Receives PM Modi in Ayodhya Ahead of Historic Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget