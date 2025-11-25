Smriti Mandhana Vs Palash Muchhal: A Side-by-Side Look At Their Net Worth

Smriti Mandhana and composer-director Palash Muchhal have been together for several years, and their relationship has long intrigued fans because of how different their worlds are. Though reports of them dating surfaced in 2019, the couple kept things low-key until July 2025, when they celebrated five years together and finally made their relationship public on social media.

Just a few months later, in October 2025, Palash hinted at an upcoming wedding during a private event in Indore, suggesting that Smriti would soon become “Indore ki bahu.” But with their wedding now postponed indefinitely and rumours swirling about alleged infidelity, conversations have shifted back to the couple’s contrasting professional trajectories.

Also read: Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana Days Before The Wedding? Leaked Chats, Kiss Claims Fuel Online Frenzy

Smriti Mandhana's nett worth

Smriti Mandhana remains one of India’s most admired and dependable cricketers. The vice-captain of the national women’s team and a left-hand opener known for her consistency, she has seen her career soar in recent years. Her role in India’s historic victory at the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup cemented her status as one of the country’s biggest sporting names.

Financially too, her growth reflects her stature. She is part of the BCCI’s Grade A contract list, earning ₹50 lakh annually, along with match fees of ₹15 lakh for Tests, ₹6 lakh for ODIs and ₹3 lakh for T20Is. In the Women’s Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore signed her for ₹3.4 crore, placing her among the league’s highest-paid players.

Her brand value off the field is equally strong. Smriti endorses major companies including Hyundai, Nike, Red Bull, Garnier, Mastercard and Hero MotoCorp, reportedly charging approximately ₹50–75 lakh per campaign. Her total net worth is estimated to be around ₹32–34 crore.

Palash Muchhal's nett worth

Born in 1995 in Indore and trained in Hindustani classical music, Palash Muchhal grew up in a family steeped in music. His sister, Palak Muchhal, is already a household name in Bollywood playback.

Palash entered the industry at 18 with the film Dishkiyaoon. Songs like Party Toh Banti Hai and Tu Hi Hai Aashiqui brought him recognition, followed by work in films such as Bhoothnath Returns and Amit Sahni Ki List.

His career expanded significantly when he began directing music videos. He has since directed more than 40 videos for labels like T-Series and Zee Music, and is currently working on his own feature film, Raju Bajewala.

Alongside composing and directing, Palash also performs live shows across India and overseas, many of which raise funds for children in need of heart surgeries. His income comes from composing fees, royalties, direction, performances and earlier acting work, reportedly placing his net worth somewhere between ₹20 crore and ₹41 crore.