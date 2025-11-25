Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Smriti Mandhana's Best Friend Unfollows Palash Muchhal On Instagram

The postponement comes after Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was admitted to hospital on the wedding day with heart attack-like symptoms, leading to the ceremony being halted.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Smriti Mandhana’s best friend and India teammate Radha Yadav has unfollowed Palash Muchhal on Instagram, shortly after the Muchhal family confirmed that the Smriti-Palash wedding has been put on hold due to a medical emergency involving Smriti’s father. The timing of the unfollow has sparked fresh chatter online as both families request privacy during this sensitive period.


Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana?

Speculation around Palash Muchhal intensified after an Instagram user shared screenshots claiming to show his private chats with a woman named Mary. The account that posted them has since been deactivated, but the images continue to circulate widely on social media. In messages dated May 2025, Palash can allegedly be seen asking her to go swimming and repeatedly urging to meet, while avoiding questions about his relationship status. The screenshots, however, remain unverified.

Despite the disappearance of the posts, many users insisted the messages appeared genuine. One Redditor wrote, “The chats are definitely real but the timing is unknown,” while another commented, “This is messy if true but we need to wait for confirmation.”

Muchhal Family Issues Statement, Requests Privacy

In her statement, Palak asked fans and the public to allow both families space as they deal with the situation, stressing that this is a “sensitive time” for everyone involved. Her visit to Palash in hospital further confirmed that the groom is currently recovering from a viral infection and increased acidity after days of continuous travel for concerts and wedding preparations.

Wedding Put On Hold After Dual Health Scares

The postponement comes after Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was admitted to hospital on the wedding day with heart attack-like symptoms, leading to the ceremony being halted. Palash’s subsequent illness required immediate medical attention in Sangli, before he was moved to SVR Hospital in Mumbai for further monitoring.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Smriti Mandhana Smriti Mandhana Wedding Smriti-Palash Wedding
