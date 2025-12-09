Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSharman Joshi Says Prem Chopra Is Recovering After Successful Heart Valve Procedure: 'He Is Home'

Sharman Joshi Says Prem Chopra Is Recovering After Successful Heart Valve Procedure: 'He Is Home'

Sharman Joshi shared that his father-in-law, veteran actor Prem Chopra, was treated for severe aortic stenosis through a minimally invasive TAVI procedure and is now recovering well at home.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 06:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: Sharman Joshi said veteran actor and his father-in-law, Prem Chopra, was diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis and praised doctors for a smooth procedure and complication-free treatment in a social media post.

Aortic stenosis is a type of heart valve disease, also called valvular heart disease. In aortic valve stenosis, the valve is narrowed and doesn't open fully. This reduces or blocks blood flow from the heart to the aorta and to the rest of the body, according to the definition by Mayo Clinic.

Joshi, known for his roles in "3 Idiots", "Rang De Basanti", and "Golmaal", shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle on Monday and thanked the doctors.

"On behalf of our family, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and admiration for the exemplary treatment my father-in-law Mr Prem Chopra Ji received from esteemed cardiologists Dr. Nitin Gokhale and interventional cardiologist Dr. Ravinder Singh Rao," he wrote in the caption.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sharman Joshi (@sharmanjoshi)

Joshi said TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation), a minimally invasive procedure to replace a diseased aortic heart valve was performed without open-heart surgery.

"Dad was diagnosed with severe Aortic Stenosis, and Dr. Rao successfully performed the TAVI procedure, replacing the valve without open-heart surgery . Dr. Gokhale’s consistent guidance at every step gave us immense confidence . Their expertise ensured a smooth procedure, complication-free treatment and a fast recovery," he said.

"He is now home and feeling much better. We will always be thankful for the exceptional support and care he received." Last month, Chopra,92, was admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai. The doctors said he had a viral infection and age-related complications.

Joshi is married to Chopra's daughter Prerana Chopra. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 06:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sharman Joshi Prem Chopra
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Access To EVM, Revoke Law On Deleting CCTV Footage: Rahul Gandhi Lists Electoral Reform
Access To EVM, Revoke Law On Deleting CCTV Footage: Rahul Gandhi Lists Electoral Reform
News
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
India
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru; Kharge Hits Back
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru In RS
India
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget