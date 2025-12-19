Shah Rukh Khan’s Protective Moment With Gauri And Suhana At AbRam’s School Event Wins Hearts

Even global superstardom takes a back seat when family calls. Shah Rukh Khan recently stepped away from his packed schedule to attend his youngest son AbRam Khan’s annual day function, and the moment quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity sightings online. Accompanied by wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, the actor was seen navigating a crowded venue with calm authority, offering a glimpse into his fiercely protective side as a father.

A Hands-On Father Amid The Crowd

Several videos circulating on social media capture Shah Rukh Khan taking charge outside the venue as fans and onlookers gathered around. With security tight and cameras flashing, the actor ensured his family moved safely through the crowd. His gestures were instinctive and reassuring, guiding Gauri and Suhana forward while shielding them from the chaos around.

In one clip, Shah Rukh is seen stepping out of the car first, followed by Gauri and Suhana. He gently assists Gauri as she exits the vehicle, maintaining a watchful presence throughout. Dressed casually in a black shirt, trousers, a black beanie and sunglasses, the actor kept his appearance understated, letting his actions speak louder than words.

Style Meets Simplicity

While Shah Rukh opted for a low-key look, Suhana chose a chic gold top paired with denim, striking a balance between elegance and ease. Gauri complemented the occasion with a graceful white suit. Together, the family made a quiet yet impactful entrance, drawing admiration not just for their style, but for the warmth they exuded.

Online reactions poured in soon after the videos surfaced. Fans were quick to praise the actor’s protective instincts, with one comment reading, “Not just fame, pure fatherly love,” while another summed it up perfectly with, “King outside, dad inside.”

A Star-Studded School Event

The annual day celebration at Dhirubhai Ambani International School saw several prominent film personalities in attendance. Celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor were also spotted, adding to the glamour of the event.

What Lies Ahead For Shah Rukh Khan

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next film, King. The much-anticipated first look was revealed on his birthday last month. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film is directed by Siddharth Anand and is scheduled for release in 2026. The ensemble cast features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhay Verma.