Nick Jonas Grooves To Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Track, Internet Crowns Him ‘National Jiju’

The infectious energy of Dhurandhar has crossed borders, and this time, it has found an enthusiastic fan in global pop star Nick Jonas. The singer recently sent social media into a meltdown after sharing a clip of himself dancing to a Hindi track from Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster, proving once again that Bollywood’s reach is truly global.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Munches Samosa At Sons’ School, Karan Johar Calls Her ‘Carby Doll’

Nick Jonas Finds His New Pre-Show Anthem

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

On Friday, Nick Jonas posted a short video on Instagram that instantly caught fans’ attention. In the clip, he is seen enjoying the song Shararat from Dhurandhar, casually dancing while his brothers join him in the background. The relaxed, joyful moment felt spontaneous and genuine, making it instantly relatable to viewers.

Sharing the video, Nick wrote, “New pre show hype song unlocked.”

The track features vocals by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas, with music composed by Shashwat Sachdev. In the film, the song is picturised on Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza, adding to its visual appeal.

‘National Jiju’ Trends As Fans React

The post quickly sparked a wave of reactions online, especially among Indian fans who were thrilled to see Nick vibing to a Bollywood number. Given his marriage to actor Priyanka Chopra, the comments section was flooded with playful praise.

“National Jiju for a reason,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Nick Jiju is living in his moment.” A user jokingly asked, “Do you have your aadhar card?”, while another called it “The most jersey dance move of all time.” Comments like “Arrey jijuuuuu.. jiju being chronically online is the best thing” and “New nick unlocked” further added to the buzz.

Nick’s Growing Bollywood Playlist

This isn’t the first time Nick has revealed his fondness for Hindi film music. Earlier, he had shared that he listens to Aavan Jaavan from War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, before stepping on stage. Posting a video at the time, he wrote, “My hype up song before every show on the tour.”

About Dhurandhar And The Jonas Brothers

Dhurandhar, written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, with several others in supporting roles. The film follows the story of an Indian spy sent to Pakistan to infiltrate a Baloch gang. Released on December 5, the film has earned over ₹450 crore in India, according to trade website Sacnilk. A sequel is scheduled for theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

Meanwhile, Nick continues to tour with the Jonas Brothers, Kevin, Joe and Nick, who reunited in 2019 after a six-year break. The band is marking its 20th anniversary with the Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour, beginning in New Jersey this August and concluding in New York in December.