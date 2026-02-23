Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hearts Alia Bhatt's Hindi Speech At BAFTA 2026

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hearts Alia Bhatt’s Hindi Speech At BAFTA 2026

BAFTA 2026: Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to cheer for Alia Bhatt, whose appearance marked her first outing at the BAFTAs.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Tollywood and Kollywood star Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to root for Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who made her debut on the BAFTA stage as an award presenter. Alia began her 79th British Academy Film Awards speech in Hindi, a gesture that won appreciation online, including from Samantha.

Samatha Roots For Alia Bhatt

An hour back, Samantha reshared a video originally posted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts on her Instagram Story and tagged Alia Bhatt. She also dropped a white heart emoticon. 


Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hearts Alia Bhatt’s Hindi Speech At BAFTA 2026

Alia Bhatt’s Hindi Speech At BAFTA

At the BAFTA 2026 ceremony, Alia presented the award for Best Film Not in the English Language. She wore a silver sequinned Gucci gown paired with a white fur stole, a look reportedly inspired by Marilyn Monroe.

As she stepped onto the stage, Alia surprised the audience by beginning her speech in Hindi before switching to English to clarify her words.

“Namaskar! Agla award ek aisi film ke liye hai, jo angrezi mein nahi hai,” she said.

The Jigra actor then added, “Don’t reach for the subtitles just yet. I was only saying in Hindi that the next award is for a film not in the English language. Because while film speaks in countless voices, what we always celebrate is the language of cinema. And that one we all speak fluently. Let’s take a look at this year’s incredible nominees….”

The nominees in the category included It Was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sirāt, and The Voice of Hind Rajab. Sentimental Value ultimately won the award.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BAFTA (@bafta)

BAFTA Awards 2026

The BAFTA Awards, officially known as the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards, were held at the Southbank Centre on February 22, with Alan Cumming hosting the ceremony.

By the end of the evening, One Battle After Another emerged as the biggest winner, taking home six awards, including Best Film.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Who presented an award at the BAFTA 2026 ceremony?

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt presented the award for Best Film Not in the English Language at the BAFTA 2026 ceremony.

How did Alia Bhatt begin her BAFTA speech?

Alia Bhatt surprised the audience by starting her speech in Hindi, saying

Who showed support for Alia Bhatt's BAFTA debut?

Tollywood and Kollywood star Samantha Ruth Prabhu rooted for Alia Bhatt by resharing a video of her BAFTA appearance on Instagram and adding a white heart emoticon.

What was the winning film in the Best Film Not in the English Language category at BAFTA 2026?

Sentimental Value was the film that won the award for Best Film Not in the English Language at the BAFTA 2026 ceremony.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Samantha Ruth Prabhu BAFTA 2026
