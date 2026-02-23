Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hearts Alia Bhatt’s Hindi Speech At BAFTA 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Tollywood and Kollywood star Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to root for Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who made her debut on the BAFTA stage as an award presenter. Alia began her 79th British Academy Film Awards speech in Hindi, a gesture that won appreciation online, including from Samantha.

Samatha Roots For Alia Bhatt

An hour back, Samantha reshared a video originally posted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts on her Instagram Story and tagged Alia Bhatt. She also dropped a white heart emoticon.





Alia Bhatt’s Hindi Speech At BAFTA

At the BAFTA 2026 ceremony, Alia presented the award for Best Film Not in the English Language. She wore a silver sequinned Gucci gown paired with a white fur stole, a look reportedly inspired by Marilyn Monroe.

As she stepped onto the stage, Alia surprised the audience by beginning her speech in Hindi before switching to English to clarify her words.

“Namaskar! Agla award ek aisi film ke liye hai, jo angrezi mein nahi hai,” she said.

The Jigra actor then added, “Don’t reach for the subtitles just yet. I was only saying in Hindi that the next award is for a film not in the English language. Because while film speaks in countless voices, what we always celebrate is the language of cinema. And that one we all speak fluently. Let’s take a look at this year’s incredible nominees….”

The nominees in the category included It Was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sirāt, and The Voice of Hind Rajab. Sentimental Value ultimately won the award.

BAFTA Awards 2026

The BAFTA Awards, officially known as the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards, were held at the Southbank Centre on February 22, with Alan Cumming hosting the ceremony.

By the end of the evening, One Battle After Another emerged as the biggest winner, taking home six awards, including Best Film.