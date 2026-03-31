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HomeElectionLeander Paes Joins BJP Ahead Of Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, Days After Meeting Party Top Brass

Leander Paes Joins BJP Ahead Of Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, Days After Meeting Party Top Brass

Tennis star Leander Paes joined the BJP ahead of West Bengal elections, a shift from his previous association with the TMC, where he wasn't actively involved.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
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Tennis icon Leander Paes on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at its headquarters in New Delhi, marking a significant political move ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

Paes was inducted in the party in the presence of Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Sukanta Majumdar. 

The development comes days after Paes met senior BJP leaders in Kolkata, including party in-charge Nitin Nabin and state president Samik Bhattacharya, fuelling speculation about his entry into the party.

Political Shift After Earlier TMC Association

Paes’s decision signals a notable shift in his political alignment, given his earlier association with the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In October 2021, he had joined the TMC in Goa, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee publicly welcomed him, referring to him as a “younger brother”. However, his political trajectory within the party appeared uncertain soon after.

He was not included in the TMC’s 69-member Goa state committee announced in January 2022, prompting questions at the time about his role and future within the organisation.

Entry Ahead of Crucial Bengal Elections

Paes’s induction into the BJP comes at a politically sensitive moment, with West Bengal set to vote in a two-phase Assembly election on April 23 and April 29. The results are scheduled to be declared on May 4.

His entry is likely to add a fresh dimension to the BJP’s campaign narrative as the party intensifies efforts to expand its footprint in the state.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which political party did Leander Paes join?

Leander Paes joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday at its headquarters in New Delhi. This marks a significant political move for the tennis icon.

When did Leander Paes join the BJP?

Leander Paes joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. This development occurred in New Delhi.

What was Leander Paes's previous political affiliation?

Previously, Leander Paes was associated with the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). He joined the TMC in Goa in October 2021.

Why is Leander Paes's entry into the BJP significant?

His entry into the BJP is significant as it comes just ahead of the crucial West Bengal Assembly elections. It is expected to add a new dimension to the BJP's campaign in the state.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 12:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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