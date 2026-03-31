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HomeElectionMamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Voter Roll Manipulation In West Bengal Ahead Of Polls

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Voter Roll Manipulation In West Bengal Ahead Of Polls

She urged voters to consider her as the candidate in all seats and claimed BJP would impose dietary restrictions and implement NRC through the backdoor.

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
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Kolkata, Mar 31 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the BJP was trying to include illegal voters from Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the electoral rolls of the state to turn the poll outcome in favour of the saffron party.

Addressing an election rally in Paschim Medunipur’s Chandrakona, Banerjee also reiterated her plea before the gathering to ignore who the TMC candidates in the state’s assembly segments were and consider her as the candidate in all 294 seats.

“I was informed by Abhishek (Banerjee) yesterday that he had to rush to the EC office in Kolkata from the middle of his campaign schedule upon receiving information that about 30,000 forms were submitted in a single day to include fresh voters,” the TMC supremo said.

“The BJP is trying to include illegal voters from Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the electoral rolls of Bengal. They are planning to transport outstation voters by means of railways, as they did in Bihar,” she alleged.

Claiming that the saffron party has "no respect" for Bengal and its people, the chief minister accused the BJP of colluding with the Election Commission and deleting names of women and minorities from the state’s electoral rolls in the garb of the SIR exercise.

“The BJP and EC are snatching the citizenship, constitutional and democratic rights of people. We will fight them every inch of the way,” Banerjee said.

Maintaining that the BJP would impose “ban on non-veg food consumption” of Bengalis if it comes to power in the state, the CM said the TMC would thwart the Centre’s attempts to implement NRC in the state through a backdoor and its plans of sending targeted citizens to detention camps. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main allegation Mamata Banerjee has made against the BJP?

Mamata Banerjee alleges the BJP is trying to include illegal voters from other states in West Bengal's electoral rolls to influence the election outcome.

What action did Abhishek Banerjee take regarding voter forms?

Abhishek Banerjee rushed to the Election Commission office after being informed that about 30,000 forms were submitted in a single day to include fresh voters.

Besides adding illegal voters, what other accusations does Banerjee have against the BJP and EC?

She accuses the BJP and EC of deleting names of women and minorities from electoral rolls and snatching people's rights under the guise of an exercise.

What does Mamata Banerjee believe the BJP plans to do if they come to power in West Bengal?

She believes the BJP would ban non-veg food consumption for Bengalis and attempt to implement NRC through the backdoor, potentially sending citizens to detention camps.

Published at : 31 Mar 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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