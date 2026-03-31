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HomeCitiesLeT Terrorist Lone Surveyed Key Religious, Commercial Sites In Delhi, Sent Videos To Pak Handlers

LeT Terrorist Lone Surveyed Key Religious, Commercial Sites In Delhi, Sent Videos To Pak Handlers

Lashkar terrorist Shabbir Ahmed Lone was arrested by Delhi Police. He admitted to surveying key Delhi locations, especially Hindu religious sites, and sending videos to Pakistani handlers.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 02:26 PM (IST)

A major terror plot targeting India, allegedly linked to operatives based in Bangladesh, has been foiled with the arrest of wanted suspect Shabir Ahmed Lone in Delhi. The arrest was carried out by central agencies along with the Special Branch of Delhi Police.

Investigators believe Lone was involved in transmitting sensitive information from India to Pakistan-based terror groups and facilitating training for anti-India activities. He is currently being interrogated, and officials say critical leads are emerging from the probe.

Plot to Target Key Locations In Delhi

According to sources, Lone has confessed to conducting reconnaissance of several prominent locations in the national capital. These reportedly include religious sites such as Kalkaji Temple, Chhatarpur Temple and the Lotus Temple.

Investigators also suspect that crowded commercial hubs like Connaught Place and Paharganj were on the target list. Videos of these locations were allegedly recorded and shared with handlers based in Pakistan as part of the planning process.

Links To Pakistan-Based Groups

Officials say Lone had operational links in Bangladesh, where he is believed to have coordinated activities for Lashkar-e-Taiba and maintained contact with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence.

Investigators have further indicated that efforts were underway to establish a new terror outfit in Bangladesh, similar to The Resistance Front (TRF), which has previously been linked to attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Recruitment And Propaganda Network

The probe has revealed that the network was planning reconnaissance operations across the Delhi-NCR region, alongside efforts to recruit and radicalise individuals. Anti-India propaganda, including posters and campaigns, was reportedly carried out in parts of Delhi and Kolkata.

Communication with handlers was allegedly conducted through encrypted platforms such as Telegram, with frequent changes in identity to evade detection. However, investigators were able to trace Lone’s network through the use of a specific mobile number.

Officials believe the timely arrest may have averted a major attack in the capital. The case has raised fresh concerns over security preparedness in Delhi and the wider region, with agencies continuing to investigate the extent of the network and its possible links.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
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