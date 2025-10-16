Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan Pays Visit To MNS Chief Raj Thackeray At Shivtirth

Veteran Bollywood screenwriter and actor Salim Khan, father of superstar Salman Khan, paid a surprise visit to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at his Mumbai residence, Shivtirth, on Thursday morning. The meeting has stirred curiosity across political and film circles, given the prominent stature of both personalities.

During the visit, Raj Thackeray, his wife Sharmila Thackeray, and Salim Khan were seen sharing warm smiles and engaging in friendly conversation on the balcony of Shivtirth. Onlookers captured the informal gathering, which exuded cordiality and mutual respect.

A Bond Beyond Politics

Although the exact purpose of the visit remains unclear, sources suggest it reflects the long-standing friendship between Raj Thackeray and Salim Khan. “The bond between them is not just political or formal; it’s rooted in years of mutual admiration and personal rapport,” said an industry insider. A few years ago, Raj Thackeray had also visited Salman Khan’s residence, further strengthening ties between the two families.

Speculation is rife that Salim Khan’s visit could be a pre-Diwali courtesy call. Both men share deep connections with art, cinema, and social initiatives. Raj Thackeray, known for his passion for film and cultural activities, often welcomes prominent figures from both the Marathi and Hindi film industries to his home and office.

Buzz Around MNS Diwali Celebrations

With the MNS annual Diwali celebration scheduled soon, where Uddhav Thackeray is set to inaugurate this year’s festivities, insiders hint that Salim Khan may also attend. The event has traditionally seen notable personalities from the entertainment industry in attendance, adding to the excitement surrounding this year’s celebration.

