Chunky Panday Recalls How A Chance Bathroom Meeting Jumpstarted His Bollywood Journey

Chunky Panday reveals his Bollywood journey and friendship with Govinda, including a hilarious start to his career on the show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 11:15 AM (IST)
Bollywood actors Chunky Panday and Govinda brought laughter and nostalgia to fans in the latest episode of Two Much, hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna. The conversation offered a glimpse into their longstanding friendship and Chunky’s early struggles in the film industry.

Chunky Panday on Early Career Struggles

Chunky shared that entering Bollywood was not easy, despite having a family connection in films.

“I wanted to become an actor, but there was no actor in my family. But yes, my maternal uncle was into character roles. But I struggled for 4-5 years for my first movie. But if I have been able to come to the film line, it is because of him [Govinda].”

To this, Govinda humorously responded, “I left the movie so he got it!”

The Bathroom Encounter That Changed Everything

Chunky recounted a quirky and unforgettable incident that helped launch his career.

“I happened to bump into Pahlaj Nihalani in a bathroom. My career started there! So Pahlaj did Ilzaam with him, which was a superhit. But when I met him in the bathroom, I didn't know him. There was no social media back in the day. People did not know who looked like what. So we were both in the bathroom, and my drawstring was in a knot. I wanted someone to help me open it. He helped me open it. That is when I asked him what he does for a living, and he said he was a producer and his name was Pahlaj Nihalani. I was taken aback. I introduced myself saying my name is Chunky Panday and he said what a strange name! I said yes but I want to be in films. He said next day come to my house and meet me. And the next day I bagged the role.”

This chance encounter led to Chunky’s acting debut in 1987 with Aag Hi Aag, followed by recognition for his supporting role as Babban in Tezaab.

A Bollywood Legacy Continues

Chunky’s daughter, Ananya Panday, has now followed in her father’s footsteps, making her mark in the industry.

The episode of Two Much is available for streaming on Prime Video, offering fans a mix of nostalgia, humor, and insight into the early days of Bollywood, along with the warm camaraderie between two of the industry’s beloved stars.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 11:15 AM (IST)
Bollywood News Twinkle Khanna Kajol Govinda Chunky Panday Tezaab Prime Video
Embed widget