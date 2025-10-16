Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 Features Viral Mashup Of Britney Spears' Toxic And Hindi Classic

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 Features Viral Mashup Of Britney Spears’ Toxic And Hindi Classic

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 stunned fans with a mashup of Britney Spears’ Toxic and Hindi classic Tere Mere Beech Mein, sparking social media frenzy.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 made a spectacular return this October in New York City, bringing back its signature mix of glamour, performance, and visual storytelling. Fans were treated to elaborate sets, dazzling lighting, and live performances by global artists such as Missy Elliott, Karol G, and TWICE. The show streamed worldwide, earning praise for its seamless combination of fashion, music, and narrative.

The Mashup That Stole the Spotlight

Despite the star-studded runway, it wasn’t a model or couture piece that went viral, it was the music. During one sequence, the sound system delivered a surprise mashup blending Britney Spears’ Toxic with the Hindi classic Tere Mere Beech Mein from the 1981 romantic drama Ek Duuje Ke Liye. Clips of the unexpected East-meets-West fusion quickly spread across social media, captivating audiences globally.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NIRJARA SONAJ 🎬 (@_nirjarasonaj_)

A Musical Connection Across Decades

The crossover is especially intriguing because music enthusiasts have long speculated that Toxic, Spears’ 2003 chart-topper, drew inspiration from Tere Mere Beech Mein. The Hindi track, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal with lyrics by Anand Bakshi, was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and is remembered for its haunting melody. Toxic, which won Spears a Grammy, shares similar string arrangements and melodic phrasing, fueling numerous online mashups and remixes.

The version played at the fashion show highlighted this connection, blending Toxic’s seductive beats with the nostalgic essence of the Bollywood classic.

Ek Duuje Ke Liye: A Timeless Romantic Tale

Ek Duuje Ke Liye, directed by K. Balachander, remains a beloved story of tragic love between a Tamil boy and a North Indian girl, whose romance is torn apart by societal pressures. The film’s emotional depth, Kamal Haasan’s performance, and its memorable music cemented it as a cultural milestone in Indian cinema.

By merging this iconic Hindi melody with Britney Spears’ pop hit, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 created a moment that celebrated the universality of music, bridging East and West in a way that fans won’t soon forget.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
Kamal Haasan Laxmikant-Pyarelal Lata Mangeshkar Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 Tere Mere Beech Mein Ek Duuje Ke Liye
