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The reported death of Chanchal, the elephant at the centre of a controversial pink photoshoot in Rajasthan, has ignited nationwide outrage and now drawn a strong response from television actor and animal rights advocate Rupali Ganguly. The Anupamaa star has written directly to Narendra Modi, urging decisive action against elephant rides and calling for humane alternatives across the country.

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Rupali Ganguly Appeals To PM Modi Over Elephant Welfare

In her letter, Ganguly expressed deep sorrow over Chanchal’s reported passing and highlighted her shared commitment to wildlife protection with the Prime Minister. She referenced the growing public anger following the viral images of the elephant painted bright pink for a photoshoot, describing the incident as deeply distressing.

“This incident has upset people across India and beyond, reflecting how strongly the public now feels against elephant exploitation. On World Wildlife Day, you shared the importance of wildlife protection. It is in this spirit, I respectfully urge that India end all elephant rides as Indonesia has now done, and that robotic elephants, decorated electric vehicles, and other non-animal alternatives be encouraged for use to protect our national heritage animal from use in cruel spectacles.” – Actor, Rupali Ganguly

Concerns Over Cruelty At Tourist Sites Like Amer Fort

Ganguly also pointed to troubling reports surrounding the elephant’s owner, Saddik (or Shadik) Khan, who has previously been linked to another elephant named Malti. The animal was reportedly used for rides at the iconic Amer Fort before being rescued and relocated to a sanctuary following intervention by PETA India.

She stressed that while the pink photoshoot sparked immediate outrage, the daily realities faced by elephants used for tourism often go unnoticed. Many are kept chained when not working and controlled using weapons, conditions that can lead to severe physical suffering and psychological trauma.

Rising Public Anger And Calls For Alternatives

The controversy has once again brings to light the dangers associated with keeping elephants in close proximity to humans for entertainment. Experts warn that distressed elephants can become unpredictable, leading to frequent incidents involving both animals and people.

Echoing this concern, Ganguly advocated for a shift towards ethical alternatives. She noted that regions like Kerala have already begun embracing change, with mechanical elephant safari experiences being promoted at Thamboormozhi Butterfly Garden near Athirapilly waterfalls.

Social Media Reaction And Demand for Action

This 65-year-old 🐘named "Chanchal" is no more (Feb 26). This gentle soul died after this photoshoot, said owner, Shadik Khan. Now legal action should be taken against Russian photographer Julia Buruleva, no matter what excuse is given. Forest depart has called for investigation https://t.co/FDAPeoS0dm pic.twitter.com/lNTm4zCztC — Pranav Vats Shukla (@pvs000) March 30, 2026

The issue gained further traction after Ganguly reshared a viral tweet that read:

"This 65-year-old 🐘named "Chanchal" is no more (Feb 26). This gentle soul died after this photoshoot, said owner, Shadik Khan. Now legal action should be taken against Russian photographer Julia Buruleva, no matter what excuse is given. Forest depart has called for investigation"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OfficialPETAIndia (@petaindia)

Meanwhile, PETA India amplified the call for justice in a strongly worded post:

"Chains, weapons, painted pink, and death! Elephant Chanchal deserved better. 💔💔‘Anupamaa’ star and PETA India supporter @TheRupali, shares a love for wildlife with our Honourable Prime Minister. Today, she requested Shri @narendramodi ji to end all elephant rides as Indonesia has now done, and encourage the use of robotic elephants, decorated electric vehicles, and other non-animal alternatives following the tragic death of the elephant who went viral after being painted pink for a photoshoot in Jaipur and who has reportedly died. Join us in urging Rajasthan Forest Minister Shri @Sanjay4India1 ji, to stop elephant rides at Amer Fort and to rehabilitate elephants to real sanctuaries, to live unchained and in the company of other elephants, never to be exploited again."