In a heartwarming moment on Super Dancer Chapter 5, choreographer-director Remo D’Souza paid a rare tribute to contestant Aadhyashree after she aced a unique challenge on the show. The task, called Flip the Side, required Aadhyashree and her co-performer Barkat to change directions mid-performance based entirely on Remo’s on-the-spot cues.

Remo D’Souza Honours Aadhyashree’s Dedication

Despite the complexity, the young duo executed the act seamlessly, leaving the judge visibly emotional. Overcome with admiration, Remo walked up to the stage, touched Aadhyashree’s feet as a mark of respect, and presented her with a pair of anklets.

Praising the young dancer’s exceptional skills, Remo shared, “For seven- to eight-year-old kids to perform like this is truly amazing. Towards the end of the performance, I started calling out right, left, center, and opposite, and you still caught the cues. The presence of mind you displayed while dancing is outstanding.”

The moment stood out as one of the most emotional highlights of the season, resonating deeply with viewers and fellow judges.

What’s New in Super Dancer Chapter 5 and Hip Hop Season 2

While Super Dancer 5 continues to air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV, Remo is also judging Hip Hop Season 2 alongside actress Malaika Arora.

Speaking about the changes this season, he noted, “There are a lot of new things this time. I always say that with every new show, novelty brings in fresh talent. All the artists bringing their unique talents to the show contribute to that novelty.”

On the judging criteria, he added, “There’s a lot of new talent, new dance forms, and even a new judge, Malaika Ma’am. As for the judging criteria, we assess their dancing talent, how they present themselves on stage, how they manage to stay in the competition, and how they improve every week. Based on all of that, we decide if they move forward or leave the show.”