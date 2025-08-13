The iconic quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati made its grand return on Monday, launching its 17th season on television and SonyLIV. It’s been a remarkable 25 years since Amitabh Bachchan first invited viewers to take the hot seat, and the format continues to evolve to keep audiences hooked. This year, the makers have introduced several key changes, both in gameplay and prize structure, designed to add more thrill and challenge.

New route to hot seat on KBC 17

One of the biggest shake-ups is the addition of ‘Jaldi 5’ as a permanent part of the competition. After the usual ‘fastest-finger-first’ round, the top two contestants will now face off in this quick-fire segment. They must answer five questions correctly in rapid succession, with the first to reach the mark claiming the coveted spot opposite Bachchan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Revised prize ladder with higher rewards

Once on the hot seat, participants will find that the money tree has been overhauled. The starting prize has been raised to ₹5,000, with the first checkpoint now worth ₹25,000. Since contestants already answer five questions during ‘Jaldi 5,’ their opening hot-seat question jumps in value to ₹50,000. The second checkpoint, previously set at ₹3.2 lakh, now stands at ₹5 lakh. Within just a few more questions, players can aim for the ₹1 crore milestone before facing the ultimate ₹7 crore question.

A new lifeline enters the game

This season also welcomes a new lifeline, ‘Sanket Suchak’ (Hint-Giver). Here, the show’s virtual Computer Ji will offer a clue to help contestants. The classic ‘Phone a Friend’ has been retired, leaving ‘50:50,’ ‘Audience Poll,’ and the new lifeline as the three available aids.

The season opened with a heartfelt tribute to Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Commander Prerna Deosthalee, who joined Bachchan after playing pivotal roles in the country’s defence during the Pahalgam attack. A special Independence Day episode, Maha Utsav, will air on August 15 at 9 pm.