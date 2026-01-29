Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The makers of Rang De Basanti have postponed the film’s special screening following the sudden death of Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in his home turf, Baramati. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film remains one of the most loved and impactful movies in Indian cinema. The makers have not yet announced a new date for the screening.

Rang De Basanti starred Aamir Khan, Siddharth Suryanarayan, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni and Anupam Kher. The film not only received immense appreciation from audiences but also changed the way social messages were presented in mainstream cinema. Its powerful performances and bold storytelling turned it into a cultural phenomenon, sparking debate and deeply connecting with an entire generation.

Screening Postponed Amid National Mourning

In light of Ajit Pawar’s untimely demise, the makers announced that the special screening scheduled for January 30 has been postponed.

“Due to the untimely demise of Shri Ajit Pawar ji and the ensuing period of state mourning, the special screening of Rang De Basanti scheduled for January 30 has been postponed,” read the statement issued by ROMP Pictures on Instagram.

It added, “We stand with the nation in mourning and extend our deepest condolences during this difficult time.”

Rang De Basanti, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by Ronnie Screwvala along with Mehra, was released in 2006 and went on to become one of the most influential films in Indian cinema. Made on a budget of Rs 30 crore, the film received widespread critical acclaim for its powerful storytelling and performances. It continues to enjoy strong audience appreciation, reflected in its impressive 8.1 rating on IMDb.