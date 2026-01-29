Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentRang De Basanti Makers Postpone Special Screening After Ajit Pawar’s Death, Share Emotional Note

Rang De Basanti Makers Postpone Special Screening After Ajit Pawar’s Death, Share Emotional Note

The special screening of Rang De Basanti is postponed following the death of Maharashtra’s Deputy CM, Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash. The makers have not yet announced a new date for the screening.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 07:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The makers of Rang De Basanti have postponed the film’s special screening following the sudden death of Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in his home turf, Baramati. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film remains one of the most loved and impactful movies in Indian cinema. The makers have not yet announced a new date for the screening.

Rang De Basanti starred Aamir Khan, Siddharth Suryanarayan, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni and Anupam Kher. The film not only received immense appreciation from audiences but also changed the way social messages were presented in mainstream cinema. Its powerful performances and bold storytelling turned it into a cultural phenomenon, sparking debate and deeply connecting with an entire generation.

Screening Postponed Amid National Mourning

In light of Ajit Pawar’s untimely demise, the makers announced that the special screening scheduled for January 30 has been postponed. 

“Due to the untimely demise of Shri Ajit Pawar ji and the ensuing period of state mourning, the special screening of Rang De Basanti scheduled for January 30 has been postponed,” read the statement issued by ROMP Pictures on Instagram. 

It added, “We stand with the nation in mourning and extend our deepest condolences during this difficult time.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ROMP Pictures (@romppictures)

Rang De Basanti, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by Ronnie Screwvala along with Mehra, was released in 2006 and went on to become one of the most influential films in Indian cinema. Made on a budget of Rs 30 crore, the film received widespread critical acclaim for its powerful storytelling and performances. It continues to enjoy strong audience appreciation, reflected in its impressive 8.1 rating on IMDb.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the IMDb rating of Rang De Basanti?

Rang De Basanti enjoys strong audience appreciation and has an impressive rating of 8.1 on IMDb.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 07:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rang De Basanti Ajit Pawar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Head Smashed & Desperate Call To Brother: Chilling Details Emerge In Delhi SWAT Officer’s Death
Head Smashed & Desperate Call To Brother: Chilling Details Emerge In Delhi SWAT Officer’s Death
News
‘Make Sunetra Deputy CM’: NCP Push After Ajit Pawar’s Death Sparks Succession Buzz
‘Make Sunetra Deputy CM’: NCP Push After Ajit Pawar’s Death Sparks Succession Buzz
News
Supreme Court Reserves Order In Suo Motu Case On Stray Dogs
Supreme Court Reserves Order In Suo Motu Case On Stray Dogs
News
Tamil Nadu SIR: Supreme Court Issues Order To EC, Seeks Transparency
Tamil Nadu SIR: Supreme Court Issues Order To EC, Seeks Transparency
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Big Relief from Supreme Court, UGC’s Controversial New Rules Stayed
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays New UGC Rules; Emphasizes Equality, Unity in College Campuses
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays New UGC Rules, Directs 2012 Regulations to Remain Until March 19
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays UGC’s New Rules, Raises Equality Concerns
Maharashtra Mourns: Massive Crowd Challenges Police at Ajit Pawar’s Cremation as Sons Appeal for Calm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
50 Navies, One Message: India Is Signalling Who Guards The Indo Pacific Seas
Opinion
Embed widget