HomeEntertainmentRanbir Kapoor Didn’t Gain Weight For Animal; This Hyper-Real Fat Suit Fooled Fans

Ranbir Kapoor Didn’t Gain Weight For Animal; This Hyper-Real Fat Suit Fooled Fans

Fans are stunned to learn Ranbir Kapoor wore a realistic fat suit in Animal. Behind-the-scenes visuals reveal how prosthetics made the transformation believable.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A resurfaced behind-the-scenes glimpse from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 blockbuster Animal has left fans doing a double take all over again. Many viewers had firmly believed that Ranbir Kapoor had physically gained weight for certain scenes in the film. However, new visuals have revealed that what appeared to be a dramatic body transformation was actually the result of meticulously crafted prosthetics.

The revelation has reignited admiration for the film’s technical crew, with fans calling the transformation “unbelievably realistic” and praising the attention to detail that made the illusion seamless on screen.

Prosthetic and SFX artists Sunil Morwal and Ankita Debnath, who worked on Animal, shared images and videos showcasing how Kapoor’s look was created. Posting a video of the transformation process, Sunil wrote, “Transforming into a whole new beast! Ranbir Kapoor rocks the silicone fat body suit in ‘Animal’ - a metamorphosis you won’t believe.”

The visuals show the actor fitted into a silicone fat suit, carefully blended to appear natural during movement and close-up shots. Ankita also shared stills revealing not just the added weight, but the healing scars and a pale, sickly complexion, reflecting the character’s fragile physical state during recovery scenes.

‘I Thought He Really Put On Weight’: Fans React

The response online was immediate and full of disbelief. One fan commented, “I thought he really put on weight…....so realistic work.” Another wrote, “When I watched animal for the first time I thought he putted weight for this that much realistic work urs truly kudos to your whole team.”

Such reactions underline just how convincing the prosthetic work was, with many viewers only now realising that Kapoor hadn’t altered his body at all for those sequences.

Why The Transformation Was Crucial To The Story

Animal follows Ranbir Kapoor’s character Ranvijay ‘Vijay’ Singh across different phases of his life, including a period where he is severely injured and recovering at home. The physical vulnerability portrayed during these scenes was central to conveying the emotional and psychological toll of his journey.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film explores a dark father-son dynamic, with Kapoor’s character spiralling into violence after an assassination attempt on his father, played by Anil Kapoor. The realistic prosthetics helped ground the film’s intense narrative, making the character’s suffering feel raw and authentic.

The realism achieved through makeup and prosthetics added depth to the storytelling, strengthening the audience’s emotional connection with the character. It also highlighted how modern Hindi cinema increasingly relies on technical precision, not just physical transformations, to bring complex characters to life.

What’s Next For Ranbir Kapoor

(Image Source: Twitter/@TheCineprism)
As of 2026, Ranbir Kapoor remains firmly at the centre of big-ticket projects. He is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, a period drama set in the 1960s and co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, slated for release in June 2026.

He is also set to portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part One, expected to hit theatres around Diwali 2026. Meanwhile, fans of Animal will have to wait until 2027 for its sequel, Animal Park, a project already carrying sky-high expectations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Ranbir Kapoor actually gain weight for his role in Animal?

No, Ranbir Kapoor did not physically gain weight for the film. The appearance of weight gain was achieved through meticulously crafted silicone fat suits and prosthetics.

Who created the prosthetics for Ranbir Kapoor's character in Animal?

The prosthetic and SFX artists Sunil Morwal and Ankita Debnath were responsible for creating Ranbir Kapoor's transformed look in Animal.

What other details did the prosthetics include besides the added weight?

The prosthetics also incorporated healing scars and a pale, sickly complexion to realistically portray the character's fragile physical state during recovery scenes.

Why was the physical transformation crucial to the story of Animal?

The physical vulnerability shown through the prosthetics was essential to conveying the emotional and psychological toll of the character's recovery after a severe injury, grounding the film's intense narrative.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 03:50 PM (IST)
ENtertainment News Rannbir Kapoor Animal Film Bollywood Prosthetics
