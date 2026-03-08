Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has publicly criticised US President Donald Trump following Washington’s decision to grant India a temporary waiver regarding the purchase of Russian oil. The veteran star, who is also the founder of the Makkal Needhi Maiam party, used social media to emphasise that India remains a sovereign nation capable of making its own policy choices without external interference.

His comments came shortly after the United States announced a 30-day temporary waiver allowing Indian refineries to continue importing Russian energy during a period of global supply uncertainty linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Kamal Haasan’s Open Letter To Donald Trump

We, the people of India, belong to a free and sovereign nation. We no longer take orders from distant foreign shores.



Please mind your own business to the best of your abilities.



Mutual respect… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 7, 2026

Kamal Haasan addressed the issue directly through a strongly worded letter shared on the social media platform X. In the message, he reminded the American leader that India’s political and economic decisions are determined independently.

He wrote, "We, the people of India, belong to a free and sovereign nation. We no longer take orders from distant foreign shores. Please mind your own business to the best of your abilities."

The actor-turned-politician’s remarks quickly gained traction online, with many users discussing his statement about national sovereignty and diplomatic respect between nations.

Why The US Granted India A Temporary Waiver

The world is well supplied in oil thanks to @POTUS’ policy of American Energy Dominance.



Our allies in India have been good actors and have previously stopped buying sanctioned Russian oil. As we work to ease the temporary gap of oil supply around the world, we have temporarily… pic.twitter.com/XqnthTxSLn — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) March 7, 2026

The controversy emerged after the United States confirmed that it would allow Indian refiners to continue receiving Russian oil shipments already in transit. The move was described as a temporary measure while global energy markets remain unstable.

Explaining the decision, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote on X: "Our allies in India have been good actors and have previously stopped buying sanctioned Russian oil. As we work to ease the temporary gap of oil supply around the world, we have temporarily permitted them to accept Russian oil that is already on the water."

The decision comes at a time when global oil prices have become increasingly volatile due to heightened tensions in West Asia.

India Says Energy Supply Remains Stable

🔸India’s energy supply remains secure and stable. Crude oil sources diversified from 27 to 40 countries, ensuring multiple alternative supply routes



🔸In the national interest, India purchases oil from wherever the most competitive and affordable prices are available… https://t.co/CQnjAYym96 — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 7, 2026

Despite international concerns surrounding oil imports, Indian authorities have maintained that the country’s energy security remains strong. Officials emphasised that India has significantly broadened its crude oil supply network to avoid dependency on a limited number of sources.

In a statement posted on X, the Press Information Bureau said: "India’s energy supply remains secure and stable. Crude oil sources diversified from 27 to 40 countries, ensuring multiple alternative supply routes."

The government also reiterated that energy purchases are made strictly with national interests in mind. It added, "In the national interest, India purchases oil from wherever the most competitive and affordable prices are available."

Global Energy Markets Under Pressure

The situation in global energy markets has intensified following escalating tensions in the Middle East. Reports indicate that US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 resulted in the death of the country’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, triggering further regional conflict.

Subsequent retaliatory attacks have forced several oil and gas facilities in the Gulf to temporarily halt operations. Shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage that handles nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply, have also faced disruptions.

As geopolitical tensions continue to reshape the global energy landscape, the debate surrounding oil supplies and national policy decisions remains firmly in the spotlight.