Elvish Yadav Shares Support For UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal After Crash; Aly Goni And Munawar Faruqui Also Speak Out

Elvish Yadav reacts to UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s crash with a heartfelt tweet. Aly Goni, Munawar Faruqui and Prince Narula also slam trolls amid mental health concerns.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 12:20 PM (IST)

Popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav has spoken out after the shocking accident involving UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal, whose emotional Instagram Live ended in a car crash that quickly went viral online. The incident triggered widespread concern across social media, with fans and fellow creators rushing to check on Dobhal’s condition.

ALSO READ: UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s ‘Last Ride’ Livestream Ends In Crash, Internet Rushes To Check If He's Safe

Elvish Yadav Shares Message For Anurag Dobhal

Amid the growing discussion online, Elvish Yadav shared a supportive message on X (formerly Twitter), wishing the influencer a speedy recovery. His post quickly gained traction as the internet continued to debate the events surrounding the crash and the trolling that followed.

Soon after the accident made headlines, Elvish Yadav took to X to express his concern for Dobhal. While stating that he generally avoids commenting on personal or family matters, the YouTuber still chose to send his wishes.

He wrote, "Although me kisi ke personal matter me ya family matter me nahi bolta but jo bhi Anurag bhai k sath chalra hai i hope jaldi theek hojaye . Get well soon Anurag bhai🙏🏻♥️ "

The message resonated with many fans who had been anxiously following updates about Dobhal’s health after the accident.

Aly Goni Calls Out Trolls Mocking Anurag Dobhal

Television actor Aly Goni also addressed the situation and strongly criticised those mocking the YouTuber online. Through a video shared on Instagram Stories, Goni expressed disappointment at the way people reacted after Dobhal opened up about his struggles.

He said, "Uss ladke ne aapni video daali aur zaahir kiya aapne aap ko logon ke saamne ki uski life mein jo bhi chal raha hai. Aur logon ne usko kya diya return mein? Hasi, mazak, troll. Abhi sunane main aaya hai ki usne chalti hui gaadi main suicide karne ki koshish ki hai highway pe. I hope woh theek ho but sad reality. Shame on you guys for making fun of him. Aap sabko upar waala dekh raha hai. I hope he's fine."

Goni emphasised that when someone speaks openly about personal struggles, the least they deserve is empathy rather than ridicule.

Munawar Faruqui Highlights Mental Health Concerns

Comedian and reality TV personality Munawar Faruqui also stepped forward to address the issue, urging internet users to treat mental health discussions with seriousness.

In his message, he said, "I will talk about mental health. We always say someone's mental health is a very real and serious thing. We always tell others to talk about their problems, but koi insaan agar baat karne aata hai toh hum mazak udaate hain uska. Yeh internet ko kya bana diya tumne? Koi share karne aayega toh tum usko bologe views ke liye kar raha hai."

He continued, "Tum consider toh karo, chali 20% chances hai voh views ke liye kar raha hoga, but agar voh nahi kar raha hoga views ke liye toh aap zimmedar ho. Kisi bhi mard ki zindagi main uski family ki problem se bada aur kuch nahi ho sakta. Voh duniya se lad lega lekin agar uske ghar main kankas hai toh voh bahut pereshaan rahega."

Faruqui further appealed to users to be mindful of how online behaviour can affect someone emotionally.

He said, "Mentally aise hi cheezen hurt karti hain. Toh please aap log dhayan rakho. Kisiko troll karna, bhai joke marne ke liye 50 cheezen mil jaayengi. Par aisi cheezon pe consider Kiya karo, internet ko aisa mat bana do ki bhai aap kisi ka dukh dekh hi naa sako."

He also revealed that he had attempted to reach out to Dobhal earlier after seeing the video where the YouTuber spoke about his personal struggles. Concluding his message, Faruqui said, "I hope he is fine, but this is not right. Aap pereshaan ho, but suicide is not the answer. Don't do this. No matter what happens, never take this step. Don't waste your life."

Prince Narula Urges People To Show Support

Reality TV star Prince Narula also addressed the situation through Instagram Stories, urging people to respond with compassion rather than judgement.

He wrote, “Sometimes people think they have to die to prove that they are telling the truth. Right now, Anurag needs your support, he's very troubled due to his family problems.”

Published at : 08 Mar 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
