Protagonist vs Antagonist: The Biggest Face-Offs Set To Dominate Screens This Year

Audiences aren’t just lining up for films and binge-worthy series this year, they’re preparing for battles. Across theatres and OTT platforms, some of Indian entertainment’s biggest names are set to collide in high-stakes face-offs that promise intensity, drama and unforgettable performances. Whether rooted in history, mythology or modern-day crime, these clashes are poised to dominate conversations all year long.

Here’s a closer look at the most anticipated on-screen rivalries:

Abhishek Banerjee vs R. Madhavan: Legacy

Abhishek Banerjee steps into Tamil entertainment with Legacy, locking horns with the ever-versatile R. Madhavan in a gripping crime drama series. The pairing itself is intriguing, Banerjee’s edgy, unpredictable energy meets Madhavan’s calm, layered intensity. Set against a tense crime backdrop, the series promises a cerebral duel that OTT viewers are eagerly waiting to dissect.

Adivi Sesh vs Anurag Kashyap: Dacoit

In the bilingual Hindi-Telugu film Dacoit, Adivi Sesh squares off against filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap. Described as a love-crime road rage drama and also starring Mrunal Thakur, the film blends romance with revenge. Sesh’s action-driven screen presence collides with Kashyap’s raw, menacing persona, a combination that could deliver one of the most volatile confrontations of the year.

Ranbir Kapoor vs Yash: Ramayan Part 1

Few face-offs carry the magnitude of Ramayan Part 1. Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of Lord Rama, while Kannada superstar Yash embodies Ravana. This isn’t just a cinematic clash, it’s a legendary confrontation deeply rooted in Indian mythology. Rama’s spiritual strength and composure stand in stark contrast to Ravana’s intellect and power, setting the stage for a battle that could become one of the most talked-about moments in Indian cinema.

Ranveer Singh vs Arjun Rampal: Dhurandar 2

After settling scores with Rahman Dacait (played by Akshaye Khanna) in the first installment, Ranveer Singh returns in Dhurandar 2 to face a new threat, Arjun Rampal. Rampal’s brooding intensity meets Singh’s explosive charisma, promising sparks to fly. With both actors known for commanding screen presence, this sequel aims to raise the stakes even higher.

Riteish Deshmukh vs Sanjay Dutt: Raja Shivaji

In the historical drama Raja Shivaji, Riteish Deshmukh portrays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj opposite Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan. Directed by Deshmukh himself, the film revisits one of the most defining rivalries in Indian history. The emotional weight and political gravity of this confrontation could make it one of the year’s most powerful cinematic moments.

Ali Fazal vs Pankaj Tripathi: Mirzapur The Movie

The battle for Mirzapur’s throne escalates as the hit web series transitions to the big screen with Mirzapur The Movie. Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Bhaiyya, clashing once again with Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya. For the first time in India, a successful streaming franchise makes the leap to a feature film format. Expect betrayal, bloodshed and a brutal power struggle on a grander scale.

Keerthy Suresh vs Radhika Apte: Akka

Set in the 1980s and backed by YRF, Akka brings a rare female-led rivalry to the forefront. Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte face off in a gangster crime drama that promises grit and layered storytelling. In a genre traditionally dominated by male characters, this clash stands out, a battle of ambition and power driven by two formidable performers.

Sunny Deol vs Akshaye Khanna: Ikka

Nearly 28 years after Border, Sunny Deol reunites with Akshaye Khanna in Ikka, an intense legal drama directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra. Marking a significant OTT debut for both actors, the courtroom confrontation blends nostalgia with contemporary tension. With powerhouse performers at the center, this legal face-off could become a standout moment in streaming entertainment.

Shah Rukh Khan vs Abhishek Bachchan: King

When Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan share screen space in King, expectations naturally soar. Shah Rukh’s commanding presence as the protagonist meets Abhishek’s nuanced portrayal of the antagonist. The high-octane action drama promises slick sequences, sharp dialogue and a clash of ideologies that fans are already buzzing about.

Alia Bhatt vs Bobby Deol: Alpha

In Alpha, Alia Bhatt steps into an action-driven space opposite Bobby Deol’s formidable antagonist. The pairing feels fresh and electric. Alia’s evolving screen persona confronts Bobby’s intense, menacing aura, blending emotional depth with adrenaline-fueled moments. It’s a rivalry that could redefine expectations from mainstream action dramas.