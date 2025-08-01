Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentRamkumar Balakrishnan’s Parking Wins 3 National Awards Including Best Tamil Film

Ramkumar Balakrishnan’s Parking Wins 3 National Awards Including Best Tamil Film

Director Ramkumar Balakrishnan’s film Parking wins big at the 71st National Film Awards with 3 honours—Best Tamil Film, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Screenplay.

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 11:37 PM (IST)

Ramkumar Balakrishnan, the director of superhit Tamil film 'Parking' which has now walked away with three National Awards including the award for Best Screenplay and The Best Regional Movie (Tamil), says he still "Can't believe it."  

Soon after the jury of the 71st National Film Awards announced the winners of the awards, director Ramkumar Balakrishnan posted a video clip on his X timeline in which he thanked everyone for making Parking a success.

He said, "Very happy to learn that Parking has won National Awards today. I wish to thank the media and the people for their support to this film. This is because, when the film released, there were floods. Even in that situation, audiences went to theatres and watched this film. The word of mouth publicity was so strong that audiences watched this film on OTT too. The fact that it has reached a level where we have now got recognition in the form of National Awards makes us very happy."

He then went on to thank everybody who had supported the film. "I wish to thank every single artiste and technician who worked in this film. I also thank my producers who decided to back my small idea and make it into a film. It is unbelievable. I still can't believe it. We are all very happy. I will take this as a responsibility and make my future films. Thanks once again to all those who supported us," he said.

Actor Harish Kalyan, who played the lead in the film which won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor (M S Bhaskar), Best Screenplay and The Best Regional Movie (Tamil), took to his X timeline to express his happiness and congratulate his director Ramkumar Balakrishnan and actor M S Bhaskar.

Harish Kalyan wrote, "Three National Awards for the film we put all our honesty, heart and hope into #Parking. Congratulations to my director @ImRamkumar_B on the “Best Screenplay” Award, Our very own #MSBhaskar sir on “Best Supporting Actor” Award and to the entire team of our film #Parking on “Best Tamil Film” award. Words can’t justify my gratitude and love towards our Tamizh makkal & the audience, my team, the jury and every one who believed in this film! Thank you for all the love."

Jointly produced by K. S. Sinish of Soldiers Factory and Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios, Parking was widely appreciated for its intense and relatable narrative, rooted in an everyday conflict that evolves into a gripping psychological drama. The film starred Harish Kalyan, M. S. Bhaskar, and Indhuja Ravichandran in the lead roles.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 11:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Harish Kalyan National Film Awards 2025 Parking Tamil Movie Ramkumar Balakrishnan MS Bhaskar Best Tamil Film
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Unverified And Dubious': MEA Rejects UK Parliamentary Report Accusing India Of 'Transnational Repression'
'Unverified And Dubious': MEA Rejects UK Report Accusing India Of 'Transnational Repression'
India
Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In J&K’s Kulgam
Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In J&K’s Kulgam
India
ED Issues Lookout Notice Against Anil Ambani In Rs 3,000-Crore Loan Fraud Case: Report
ED Issues Lookout Notice Against Anil Ambani In Rs 3,000-Crore Loan Fraud Case: Report
India
'Despite Daily Threats...': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge, Calls It 'Baseless'
'Ignore Baseless Allegations': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: AT Officer Claims Pressure To Arrest Mohan Bhagwat To Establish 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Breaking: Shocking Incident As Pickup Truck Plunges Into River, Two Feared Missing In Grim Tragedy
Weather Update: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Massive Flooding Worldwide | ABP NEWS
US Tariff Hike: 25% Duty on Indian Goods Imposed from August 1 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: ED Summons Anil Ambani for Questioning in Money Laundering Case on August 5 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget