No Evidence Against Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Orry In Mumbai Drugs Case: Police

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai police find no proof linking celebrities to 2022 drug case.

Accused claimed celebrities attended parties, but evidence is lacking.

Stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi to be dropped from chargesheet.

Police will file chargesheet based on collected evidence only.

Hollywood‑style glamour parties, big‑name Bollywood actors, and whispers of a Rs 250‑crore drug ring: Mumbai’s 2022 drugs case had every ingredient for a messy scandal. But now, in a quiet twist, the police have told the story of what did not happen. Stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and influencer Orry walked into the spotlight only to be pushed back out, as investigators say they simply could not find any proof linking them to the crime.

Why The Case Made Headlines

The case began in 2022 when Mumbai’s Anti‑Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested a man and seized nearly 1,000 grams of mephedrone, a powerful synthetic drug. Over time, documents and remand reports began to mention high‑profile names, including Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, dancers Nora Fatehi, and social‑media figure Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry. “The names of these individuals had earlier surfaced in a remand report,” a source told The Indian Express, describing how an accused claimed they had supplied drugs to parties attended by these celebrities.

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What The Police Actually Found

Despite the dramatic claims, senior ANC officers now say there is no hard evidence to back them. A police source told The Indian Express, “We do not have enough evidence to link the celebrities to the case so far.” Another unnamed officer added that while an accused’s statement may sound serious, “it isn’t worth much in court unless backed by hard, independent proof,” and in this case that proof is missing. Because of this gap, officials plan to drop Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Orry’s names from the supplementary chargesheet, effectively giving them a clean chit.

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Legal Steps And What Comes Next

The ANC is set to file a formal chargesheet naming only those against whom there is concrete evidence, including the alleged aide of fugitive gangster Salim Dola, Mohammad Sohail Shaikh alias Lavish. Some names, like Shraddha’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor and Orry, may still be mentioned as part of the investigation record, but officials stress this does not mean they are accused. A police source further clarified, “If evidence against them surfaces in the future, the prosecution can add charges in the later stages, but right now there is nothing.”

Reactions And Mixed Messages

News that their names are being dropped has, however, come with complicating layers. Nora Fatehi, who had earlier hit back at the media reports, welcomed the clean chit indirectly by focusing on her stage work and public image. Shraddha Kapoor has not publicly commented, but her team has quietly highlighted that no formal charges have ever been filed against her. With the ANC saying the probe is “based on evidence collected so far.”