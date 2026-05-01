Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeMovie ReviewEntertainmentGlory Review: Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat’s Series Wobbles Mid-Bout But Scores Final-Round Knockout

Glory Review: Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat’s Series Wobbles Mid-Bout But Scores Final-Round Knockout

Glory Review: The Netflix series, starring Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat, and Suvinder Vicky, is a seven-episode story that explores multiple questions.

By : Amit Bhatia | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 01 May 2026 12:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A new web series set against the backdrop of Haryana is drawing attention for combining sports with a layered crime narrative. Unlike conventional boxing stories that focus solely on the sport, this series weaves in elements of murder, family dynamics and regional identity, offering a more complex viewing experience. Streaming on Netflix, the show reflects the platform’s growing interest in rooted, desi storytelling.

Boxing And Murder Mystery

The plot follows a boxer from Haryana who falls in love with his coach’s daughter. Their relationship takes a tragic turn when the woman becomes pregnant, and the couple plans to elope, only to be murdered. The story then shifts to the coach’s two sons, played by Pulkit Samrat and Divyenndu, who return to their hometown to uncover the truth behind their sister’s death.

ALSO READ| Ek Din Review: Sai Pallavi, Junaid Khan’s Film Rings The Wrong Bell

As the investigation unfolds across seven episodes, the narrative explores multiple questions, including the identity of the killer, the brothers’ past and the circumstances that forced them to leave their home earlier.

Engaging But Has Minor Flaws

The series opens on a strong note, with the first two episodes effectively building suspense and setting up multiple layers within the story. It quickly establishes that the show is more than just a sports drama. However, the middle portion loses some momentum before regaining strength with a surprising climax.

The portrayal of Haryana stands out, with authentic use of the local dialect and cultural setting. The show balances accessibility and realism without overwhelming viewers unfamiliar with the region. Twists and new character introductions keep the narrative engaging, while emotional elements, including family relationships, add depth to the story.

Performances 

Pulkit Samrat delivers one of the strongest performances of his career, presenting a restrained and mature portrayal. His body language and expressions add depth to his character. Divyenndu breaks away from his previous image and impresses with a more intense and aggressive role.

ALSO READ| The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review: Out Of Print, But Never Out Of Style As Miranda Priestly Faces Digital Shift

Suvinder Vicky, known for his work in Dhurandhar, stands out as the coach, bringing authority and gravitas to the role. Ashutosh Rana also leaves an impact despite limited screen time. Supporting performances by Jannat Zubair and Sayani Gupta further strengthen the ensemble.

Writing And Direction

The series is written by Karmanya Ahuja, Karan Anshuman and Vaibhav Vishal, with direction by Karan Anshuman and Vaibhav Vishal. While the screenplay dips slightly in the middle episodes, the overall writing remains engaging, supported by strong dialogue and effective direction.

Verdict

Blending sports, crime and emotional storytelling, the series offers a fresh take on the genre. Despite minor pacing issues, it remains an engaging watch with solid performances and a compelling narrative.

 

Published at : 01 May 2026 12:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pulkit Samrat Divyenndu Suvinder Vicky Glory
View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement
Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Glory Review: Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat’s Series Wobbles Mid-Bout But Scores Final-Round Knockout
Glory Review: Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat’s Series Wobbles Mid-Bout But Scores Final-Round Knockout
Entertainment
Friday Box Office Collection LIVE: 'Raja Shivaji' Claims Throne; 'Patriot' Stands Firm As 'Ek Din' Falls On Its Own Sword
Friday Box Office Collection LIVE: 'Raja Shivaji' Claims Throne; 'Patriot' Stands Firm As 'Ek Din' Falls On Its Own Sword
Entertainment
'Nothing Has Changed': Yami Gautam On Life With Aditya Dhar After Dhurandhar Success
'Nothing Has Changed': Yami Gautam On Life With Aditya Dhar After Dhurandhar Success
Entertainment
'Wear A Bikini In My Office': Madalsa Sharma Makes Explosive Casting Couch Claims Against Director
'Wear A Bikini In My Office': Madalsa Sharma Makes Explosive Casting Couch Claims Against Director
Advertisement

Trending News

Videos

Global Alert: US moves to deploy hypersonic Dark Eagle amid Iran tensions and Gulf escalation today
War Alert: US Military Pushes Hypersonic “Dark Eagle” Deployment Amid Iran Tensions in Middle East Plan
Kolkata Strong Room Night Drama: Protest Timeline, Security Tightened After TMC-BJP Clash
Bhabanipur Strong Room Row: BJP Agent Hits Back at TMC Claims, EC Clarifies Process
Kolkata Ground Report: Calm Returns After Strong Room Row, Security Tightened Before Counting

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget