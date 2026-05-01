Glory Review: Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat’s Series Wobbles Mid-Bout But Scores Final-Round Knockout

A new web series set against the backdrop of Haryana is drawing attention for combining sports with a layered crime narrative. Unlike conventional boxing stories that focus solely on the sport, this series weaves in elements of murder, family dynamics and regional identity, offering a more complex viewing experience. Streaming on Netflix, the show reflects the platform’s growing interest in rooted, desi storytelling.

Boxing And Murder Mystery

The plot follows a boxer from Haryana who falls in love with his coach’s daughter. Their relationship takes a tragic turn when the woman becomes pregnant, and the couple plans to elope, only to be murdered. The story then shifts to the coach’s two sons, played by Pulkit Samrat and Divyenndu, who return to their hometown to uncover the truth behind their sister’s death.

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As the investigation unfolds across seven episodes, the narrative explores multiple questions, including the identity of the killer, the brothers’ past and the circumstances that forced them to leave their home earlier.

Engaging But Has Minor Flaws

The series opens on a strong note, with the first two episodes effectively building suspense and setting up multiple layers within the story. It quickly establishes that the show is more than just a sports drama. However, the middle portion loses some momentum before regaining strength with a surprising climax.

The portrayal of Haryana stands out, with authentic use of the local dialect and cultural setting. The show balances accessibility and realism without overwhelming viewers unfamiliar with the region. Twists and new character introductions keep the narrative engaging, while emotional elements, including family relationships, add depth to the story.

Performances

Pulkit Samrat delivers one of the strongest performances of his career, presenting a restrained and mature portrayal. His body language and expressions add depth to his character. Divyenndu breaks away from his previous image and impresses with a more intense and aggressive role.

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Suvinder Vicky, known for his work in Dhurandhar, stands out as the coach, bringing authority and gravitas to the role. Ashutosh Rana also leaves an impact despite limited screen time. Supporting performances by Jannat Zubair and Sayani Gupta further strengthen the ensemble.

Writing And Direction

The series is written by Karmanya Ahuja, Karan Anshuman and Vaibhav Vishal, with direction by Karan Anshuman and Vaibhav Vishal. While the screenplay dips slightly in the middle episodes, the overall writing remains engaging, supported by strong dialogue and effective direction.

Verdict

Blending sports, crime and emotional storytelling, the series offers a fresh take on the genre. Despite minor pacing issues, it remains an engaging watch with solid performances and a compelling narrative.