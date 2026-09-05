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English NewsEntertainmentOTTLust Stories 3 OTT Release Date: Netflix Drama To Premiere On September 18

Lust Stories 3 OTT Release Date: Netflix Drama To Premiere On September 18

Lust Stories 3 will premiere on Netflix on September 18. The anthology features Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari and Vijay Varma among others.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Netflix India sets 'Lust Stories 3' release for September 18.
  • Four acclaimed directors helm anthology with a stellar ensemble cast.
  • The series explores themes of love, lust, and modern relationships.

Netflix India on Saturday announced the release date for the third edition ot its anthology film franchise 'Lust Stories'.

'Lust Stories 3', which features a stellar ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee,  Siddharth,  Ali Fazal, and Gurfateh Pirzada, is all set to be released on the streaming giant on September 18.

Speaking about the return of the celebrated anthology, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, in a statement said, “ What gives Lust Stories its enduring appeal is its ability to reinvent itself. Each chapter begins with a shared human impulse and arrives at a completely different emotional truth. Here, desire opens a window into power, vulnerability, agency, compromise, and the things people struggle to say aloud. Four of India’s leading directors Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj bring four distinct perspectives, united by a singular vision: inviting audiences to interpret these relationships through the lens of their own experiences. Together with RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, we’re proud to carry this creative legacy forward. Each film offers a distinct perspective, while leaving audiences room to form their own interpretations. That is the power of this anthology.”

Ronnie Screwvala, Producer, RSVP, added, "With every edition, Lust Stories has challenged conventions by bringing together exceptional filmmakers to tell deeply human stories. Over the years, the anthology has continued to evolve, reflecting the changing nuances of relationships and the many shades of modern intimacy. Netflix has been a valued partner in championing the anthology and giving these distinctive stories a global platform. We’re excited to continue this journey with Lust Stories 3, this time with 4 extraordinary storytellers in Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj.”

'Lust Stories 3' brings together four distinctive cinematic voices - Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj -for four "emotionally rich stories that explore love, lust, relationships and repressed desire through deeply personal, contemporary lenses." The project is produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment. 

(With inputs from ANI)

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is 'Lust Stories 3' being released?

'Lust Stories 3' is scheduled to be released on September 18. It will be available for streaming on Netflix India.

Who are some of the cast members in 'Lust Stories 3'?

The film features a stellar ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Varma, and Ali Fazal, among others.

Who are the directors behind 'Lust Stories 3'?

Four leading directors, Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj, have contributed their distinct perspectives to this edition.

What themes does 'Lust Stories 3' explore?

'Lust Stories 3' explores love, lust, relationships, and repressed desire. It delves into human impulses, power, vulnerability, and modern intimacy.

Published at : 05 Sep 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Radhika Apte Vishal Bhardwaj Vikramaditya Motwane Kiran Rao Aditi Rao Hydari Konkona Sen Sharma Shakun Batra Vijay Varma Lust Stories 3 Lust Stories 3 Release Date
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