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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBigg Boss 20: Kanika Mann Recalls Abusive Relationship; Says Ex-BF Cut His Hand To Apply Blood As Sindoor

Bigg Boss 20: Kanika Mann Recalls Abusive Relationship; Says Ex-BF Cut His Hand To Apply Blood As Sindoor

Kanika Mann recalls her abusive college relationship on Bigg Boss 20, alleging her ex-boyfriend slapped her, threatened her and cut his hand with a knife.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kanika Mann revealed abusive college relationship on Bigg Boss 20.
  • Ex-boyfriend publicly slapped her, threw phone, displaying violence.
  • He then cut himself with knife, threatening her with blood.
  • Kanika called police; ex-boyfriend arrested, family continued threats.

Kanika Mann recently opened up about a frightening experience from her college days on Bigg Boss 20. During a conversation with fellow contestants, she recalled an abusive relationship in which her former boyfriend allegedly slapped her, threated her and even injured himselfwith a knife in front of her. Describing the fear she lived with, Kanika said she had genuinely worried that his violent behaviour could put her life at risk. Her account left the other contestants shocked.

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Kanika Mann Recalls Her Abusive Relationship

Looking back at how the relationship started, Kanika said she met her first boyfriend during her first year of college.

However, what began as a college romance soon turned into a disturbing experience. Kanika recalled that he would turn up at her classroom without informing her and once slapped her in front of other students. She said the incident happened because she was wearing a single-strap dress. She had recently got a piercing, which began bleeding after the assault.

Recalling the incident, she said, "Usne mujhe college corridor mai sab bacchon ke saamne maara thappad." [He slapped me in the college corridor in front of all the students.]

She also alleged that he once snatched her phone and threw it away in front of others because he was angry. Despite the incidents taking place in public, nobody stepped in to help her.

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'Usne Chaaku Nikala Aur...'

Kanika Mann described the incident that eventually brought the relationship to an end. According to Kanika, her former boyfriend followed her from the hostel to her department. As she was entering the building, he grabbed her hand and pulled her. He was wearing a hoodie and carrying a knife, which he then used to make deep cuts on his own hand.

Recalling the frightening moment, she said, "Usne mujhe follow kiya hostel se department tak mere. Usne mera haath pakadkar kheecha jab mai enter kar rahi thi. Thand ka time tha, usne hoodie pehni thi aur usme chaaku tha. Usne chaaku nikaala aur apne haath mai deep cuts maare." [He followed me all the way from the hostel to my department. He grabbed my hand and pulled me just as I was entering. It was winter, and he was wearing a hoodie with a knife hidden inside it. He took out the knife and inflicted deep cuts on his own hand.]

Kanika said he then made a disturbing remark about using his blood to apply sindoor to her. She said, "Jis tarah se woh abusive raha tha mujhe pura darr that ki woh mujhe bhi maar sakta hai...Bola sindoor lagaunga iss khoon se ab." [Given how abusive he had been, I was genuinely scared that he could kill me too. He then said, 'I'll apply sindoor with this blood.]

The actress said she immediately asked a classmate to call the police. Officers arrived and took her former boyfriend into custody, after which he reportedly spent three to four days in jail. However, she said his family continued to threaten her.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Kanika Mann reveal about her past on Bigg Boss 20?

Kanika Mann shared details of an abusive college relationship. Her former boyfriend allegedly slapped her, threatened her, and once injured himself with a knife in front of her.

What was one specific abusive incident Kanika Mann recalled?

She recalled being slapped in the college corridor in front of students because she wore a single-strap dress. A recent piercing began bleeding due to the assault.

How did Kanika Mann's abusive relationship ultimately end?

Her ex-boyfriend inflicted deep cuts on his hand with a knife and threatened her. Kanika called the police, who arrested him, leading to him spending several days in jail.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kanika Mann Bigg Boss 20 Kanika Mann Abusive Relationship
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