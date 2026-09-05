Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hanuman Ansh screenings see audiences chanting and removing footwear.

Viral videos show theatregoers emotionally participating, chanting Hanuman Chalisa.

Film started slow, became sleeper hit, grossing 97.77 crore.

Devotional drama based on Neem Karoli Baba's spiritual journey.

Hanuman Ansh has sparked an unusual wave of devotion in theatres, with audiences reportedly removing their footwear and chanting Hanuman Chalisa during screenings. A new video from Angra shows an entire packed theatre joining in the prayers, with chants of 'Bolo Pawan Putra Hanuman ki Jai" and "Jai Shri Ram" filling the hall.

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Viral Video Shows Audience Chanting Hanuman Chalisa

Hanuman Ansh has become a major talking point among moviegoers, with videos from theatres capturing deeply emotional reactions to the devotional film. One viral clip showed a woman crying and screaming as the Hanuman Chalisa played during a screening, while another showed a Muslim man watching the film barefoot.

Now, another theatre video has drawn attention online. Reportedly filmed at Sarv Multiplex in Agra, the clip shows a housefull auditorium where audiences can be seen sitting barefoot and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa together during the film.

The atmosphere inside the theatre appeared highly devotional. Viewers were seen clapping along, closing their eyes during the prayers and joining the chants as the screening continued.

#HanumanAnsh hits the bull’s eye again 🔥



All set for a Double Digit on 5th Friday despite fewer shows. Cinemas have started replacing underperforming content with @HanumanAnsh



A clear sign of its strong demand and unstoppable WAVE 💥 pic.twitter.com/PneIx1JGGx — Gaurav Mishrra🇮🇳 (@Gaurav_5599) September 4, 2026

'Hanuman Ansh' Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh had a modest opening at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it recorded a gross collection of Rs 0.12 crore and a net collection of Rs 0.10 crore on its release day on August 7. The film was initially screened in 355 theatres.

Its box-office journey, however, changed considerably as the days went by. The film gradually began drawing larger crowds and expanded its theatrical reach.

On the 29th day of its release, which was also its fifth Friday, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 11.80 crore gross and Rs 10.00 crore net. The film was shown across 5,055 shows on the day.

With this, the film’s total India gross collection has reached Rs 97.77 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 82.88 crore so far.

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About 'Hanuman Ansh'

Hanuman Ansh is a 2026 Hindi-language devotional drama directed by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi. The film emerged as a surprise sleeper hit at the box office.

The story follows Lakshman Das. He later came to be known as Neem Karoli Baba. After losing his mother, he leaves his hometown of Braj while grieving and begins a spiritual search for divine union with Ram through Hanuman.

The film is based on Vishal Chaturvedi’s book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life and centres on Neem Karoli Baba’s spiritual awakening, travels and silent miracles.

The cast includes Shobhinaw Satyaa as the adult Neem Karoli Baba, Vihaan Shedge as the young Maharaj-ji and Chandan Anand.