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English NewsEntertainmentMovies'Hanuman Ansh' Screening Video Goes Viral As Audience Removes Shoes While Chanting Hanuman Chalisa: WATCH

'Hanuman Ansh' Screening Video Goes Viral As Audience Removes Shoes While Chanting Hanuman Chalisa: WATCH

Hanuman Ansh has sparked a viral theatre moment as audiences reportedly removed their shoes and chanted the Hanuman Chalisa. Check the latest box office figures.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 01:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hanuman Ansh screenings see audiences chanting and removing footwear.
  • Viral videos show theatregoers emotionally participating, chanting Hanuman Chalisa.
  • Film started slow, became sleeper hit, grossing 97.77 crore.
  • Devotional drama based on Neem Karoli Baba's spiritual journey.

Hanuman Ansh has sparked an unusual wave of devotion in theatres, with audiences reportedly removing their footwear and chanting Hanuman Chalisa during screenings. A new video from Angra shows an entire packed theatre joining in the prayers, with chants of 'Bolo Pawan Putra Hanuman ki Jai" and "Jai Shri Ram" filling the hall.

ALSO READ: ‘Hanuman Ansh’: Viral Video Shows Woman Screaming, Crying As Hanuman Chalisa Plays Inside Theatre | WATCH

Viral Video Shows Audience Chanting Hanuman Chalisa

Hanuman Ansh has become a major talking point among moviegoers, with videos from theatres capturing deeply emotional reactions to the devotional film. One viral clip showed a woman crying and screaming as the Hanuman Chalisa played during a screening, while another showed a Muslim man watching the film barefoot.

Now, another theatre video has drawn attention online. Reportedly filmed at Sarv Multiplex in Agra, the clip shows a housefull auditorium where audiences can be seen sitting barefoot and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa together during the film.

The atmosphere inside the theatre appeared highly devotional. Viewers were seen clapping along, closing their eyes during the prayers and joining the chants as the screening continued.

'Hanuman Ansh' Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh had a modest opening at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it recorded a gross collection of Rs 0.12 crore and a net collection of Rs 0.10 crore on its release day on August 7. The film was initially screened in 355 theatres.

Its box-office journey, however, changed considerably as the days went by. The film gradually began drawing larger crowds and expanded its theatrical reach.

On the 29th day of its release, which was also its fifth Friday, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 11.80 crore gross and Rs 10.00 crore net. The film was shown across 5,055 shows on the day.

With this, the film’s total India gross collection has reached Rs 97.77 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 82.88 crore so far.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Wraps 'Love & War' Shoot; Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal Film Set For 2027 Release

About 'Hanuman Ansh'

Hanuman Ansh is a 2026 Hindi-language devotional drama directed by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi. The film emerged as a surprise sleeper hit at the box office.

The story follows Lakshman Das. He later came to be known as Neem Karoli Baba. After losing his mother, he leaves his hometown of Braj while grieving and begins a spiritual search for divine union with Ram through Hanuman.

The film is based on Vishal Chaturvedi’s book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life and centres on Neem Karoli Baba’s spiritual awakening, travels and silent miracles.

The cast includes Shobhinaw Satyaa as the adult Neem Karoli Baba, Vihaan Shedge as the young Maharaj-ji and Chandan Anand.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of audience reactions has 'Hanuman Ansh' generated in theatres?

Audiences have shown deep devotion, removing footwear and chanting Hanuman Chalisa during screenings. Videos show people crying, screaming, and entire theatres joining in prayers.

What is 'Hanuman Ansh' about?

It is a 2026 Hindi-language devotional drama directed by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi. The film follows Lakshman Das, who became Neem Karoli Baba, on his spiritual search for divine union with Ram through Hanuman.

How has 'Hanuman Ansh' performed at the box office?

The film had a modest opening but became a surprise sleeper hit. Its total India gross collection has reached Rs 97.77 crore, with a net collection of Rs 82.88 crore so far.

Who directed 'Hanuman Ansh' and who are some of its cast members?

'Hanuman Ansh' is directed by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi. The cast includes Shobhinaw Satyaa as the adult Neem Karoli Baba and Vihaan Shedge as the young Maharaj-ji.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Sep 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Agra Hanuman Chalisa Hanuman Ansh Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Hanuman Ansh Viral Video
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