'Gyanesh Kumar Won't Survive As CEC': Rahul Gandhi Warns BJP, Hints At Big Revelation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi warned BJP, hinted revelations against CEC.

INDIA bloc passed resolution seeking CEC impeachment for irregularities.

Proceedings preceded INDIA bloc rally demanding CEC's resignation.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday issued a warning to the BJP over its continued support for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, saying the latter would not remain in office for long. Gandhi also hinted at a possible revelation about Kumar during the INDIA bloc's mock Parliament session in Delhi.

Addressing the Opposition's symbolic 'public impeachment' proceedings against the CEC, Gandhi said, “Gyanesh Kumar won't survive as CEC. If the BJP insists on keeping him after what we reveal, we'll know what its game is.”

The BJP, meanwhile, hit back at the Opposition over the mock proceedings, describing them as a "mockery" of democracy and Parliament. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the Congress of spreading misinformation about alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that the INDIA bloc appoint him its 'mock Prime Minister' for life.

INDIA Bloc Passes Resolution Seeking CEC's Impeachment

The INDIA bloc unanimously passed a resolution seeking the 'public impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during the mock Parliament session.

Supporting the move, Rahul Gandhi said Kumar should face trial for "treason" and that justice must be served. The CEC has been facing sustained criticism from Opposition parties over alleged electoral irregularities and the revision of electoral rolls.

The resolution stated that INDIA bloc MPs had agreed that Kumar should be impeached on six charges levelled against him. These include allegations of electoral manipulation, deletion of voters' names and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Opposition also accused the CEC of being directly responsible for what it described as a "manipulated, truncated and destructive" SIR exercise.

The resolution further alleged that Kumar had compromised the independence of the Election Commission and facilitated electoral irregularities.

Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP Over Alleged Electoral Manipulation

During the symbolic proceedings, Rahul Gandhi alleged that democratic institutions were being made inaccessible to the Opposition, forcing its leaders to hold discussions in a garden.

"It is absurd that the entire Opposition has to sit in a garden to discuss the CEC's impeachment as every institution is closed for us," he said.

Accusing the BJP of manipulating elections, the Leader of Opposition said neither the Opposition nor the people of India would forgive or forget the alleged electoral malpractice.

"BJP may continue to rig elections, but people of India, opposition members won't forgive and forget," Rahul said.

Sambit Patra Calls Mock Parliament A 'Drama'

Hitting back at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, Sambit Patra described the Opposition's mock Parliament as a "drama" and rejected its allegations concerning changes to Form 6, which citizens use to enrol themselves as voters.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Patra accused the Congress of spreading lies about alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise and the functioning of the Election Commission. He also accused Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge of lying about the Form 6 issue.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Patra said the Congress leader lacked political momentum and that the world had understood this.

"This 'satellite' is never going to launch," he said.

Patra also made a sarcastic suggestion to the INDIA bloc, asking its leaders to retain the mock Parliament and install Rahul Gandhi on the treasury benches as their 'mock Prime Minister'.

“And I have a humble request: please, do not dismantle this mock parliament you have created. Just seat Rahul Gandhi on the treasury benches. Leave the T-shirt, have him wear a 'kurta-pyjama' and let him sit there while you chant 'Prime Minister, Prime Minister' like a 'bhajan-kirtan' every single day. Keep him as your 'mock Prime Minister' for life; we have absolutely no objection.”

INDIA Bloc's Mega Rally At Ramlila Maidan On Sunday

The symbolic impeachment proceedings took place a day before the INDIA bloc's mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

Opposition leaders and supporters from various states have started arriving in the national capital for the rally, which is aimed at highlighting alleged electoral irregularities and demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.