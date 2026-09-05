Andrew Tate Faces New Charges In Romania On Minor Trafficking, Money Laundering

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Andrew Tate, brother Tristan, indicted in Romania on trafficking minors.

Charges include sexual exploitation, sex with minor, and money laundering.

Prosecutors allege coercion, underage sex, and luxury car money laundering.

Brothers remain wanted in Britain; US considers extradition request.

Romanian prosecutors have indicted social media influencer Andrew Tate on serious allegations including trafficking minors, having sex with a minor and money laundering. This has added another development to a long-running criminal case in the country.

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Andrew Tate And Brother Tristan Face Charges

Andrew Tate, 39, and his brother Tristan Tate, 38, were initially arrested in Bucharest in late 2022. According to Romania's anti-organised crime agency DIICOT, Tristan Tate has been indicted for complicity in the case.

DIICOT said the brothers allegedly coerced a victim by presenting the relationship as a romantic one before forcing her to create pornographic material for an online webcam business.

The latest indictment follows the investigation that resulted in the brothers' arrests in 2022 and their formal indictment in 2023. However, a court sent the case back to DIICOT in 2024, citing several legal and procedural irregularities by prosecutors.

The case itself was not closed, while another separate legal proceeding involving the Tate brothers was also initiated in Romania in 2024.

Allegations Involving A Minor

DIICOT alleges that Tristan Tate knew the victim's age and was aware that she had been recruited by Andrew Tate.

Prosecutors further allege that from 2014 to 2021, Tristan deliberately misled her about his brother's "feelings and intentions", helping facilitate her alleged sexual exploitation, according to reports cited by CBS News.

Andrew Tate is also accused of repeatedly engaging in sexual intercourse and sexual acts with another minor victim between December 2020 and the middle of 2021. Prosecutors allege that the victim was 15 years old at the time.

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Money Laundering Allegations

The Romanian crime agency has also levelled money laundering allegations against the brothers.

DIICOT claims that between December 2023 and July 2024, the Tates attempted to "hide or disguise the illicit origin of the money" allegedly obtained through human trafficking.

Prosecutors allege that the brothers used the money to purchase four luxury cars worth around 825,000 euros (approx. Rs 905,33,025). DIICOT has also said it requested the vehicles be confiscated.

Tate Brothers Remain Wanted In Britain

The brothers have been based mainly in Romania since 2017 and have faced criminal investigations there, including on human trafficking allegations, since December 2022.

According to CNN World, the Tate brothers remain in jail in the US while a judge considers a request for their extradition to Britain, where they are wanted over rape allegations.