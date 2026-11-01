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English NewsCitiesDelhi's October AQI At 8-Year Low, Records 220 Good-To-Moderate Days In 2026

Delhi's October AQI At 8-Year Low, Records 220 Good-To-Moderate Days In 2026

Delhi's average AQI in October stood at 223 in 2025, 234 in 2024, 219 in 2023, 210 in 2022, 173 in 2021, 265 in 2020, 234 in 2019 and 269 in 2018.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 09:31 AM (IST)

Delhi recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 166 in October, the lowest monthly average for the period in eight years, the Union Environment Ministry said on Saturday. The capital also witnessed a higher number of days with 'Good to Moderate' air quality compared to most years during the same period.

According to data shared by the ministry, Delhi's average AQI in October stood at 223 in 2025, 234 in 2024, 219 in 2023, 210 in 2022, 173 in 2021, 265 in 2020, 234 in 2019 and 269 in 2018.

The ministry also highlighted an improvement in the capital's air quality during the January-October period. Delhi's average AQI for the first 10 months of 2026 was 167, against 170 in 2025, 184 in 2024, 172 in 2023, 187 in 2022, 179 in 2021, 156 in 2020, 192 in 2019 and 201 in 2018.

Between January and October 2026, Delhi recorded 220 days when the daily average AQI remained below 200, placing air quality in the 'Good to Moderate' category.

The figure was higher than the 200 days recorded in 2025, 201 in 2024, 206 in 2023, 160 in 2022, 197 in 2021, 224 in 2020, 175 in 2019 and 157 in 2018.

Fewer Days In Poor To Severe AQI Category

The number of days when Delhi's air quality fell into the 'Poor to Severe' category, with a daily average AQI above 200, stood at 84 during January-October 2026.

This was lower than the 104 days recorded in both 2025 and 2024, 98 in 2023, 144 in 2022, 107 in 2021, 81 in 2020, 129 in 2019 and 147 in 2018, the ministry said.

 

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 01 Nov 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi AQI Delhi October AQI
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