‘Nick Took Me Above The Clouds’: Priyanka Chopra On Her Dreamy Karva Chauth Moon Sighting

Mumbai: Global head-turner Priyanka Chopra revealed that her American popstar husband Nick Jonas took her in his plane over the clouds to see the moon and break the fast on Karva Chauth.

Priyanka will be seen as a guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix with Season 4. The new season will have Kapil returning as a Raja. Krushna Abhishek will bring his trademark comic energy as Largemata, Kiku Sharda bringing his signature humour as Motapa, and Sunil Grover adding sparkle as Diamond Raja.

Kapil will be seen joking about flirting on a Netflix show and says “idhar subtitles aata hai… kahin Nick padh na le (subtitles come here, what if Nick reads it?).”

Priyanka responds with easy confidence, saying, “Nick ko aadat hai… usko pata hai sab mujhse flirt karte hai, lekin main ghar toh wahi jaati hoon (Nick is used to it… he knows everyone flirts with me, but at the end of the day, I go home with him.)”

As the banter flows into romance, she adds that while she knew Nick’s songs, it was seeing him in one particular video that made her think: “abhi toh date pe jaana padega. (Need to go on a date now).”

She will also be seen speaking about receiving sargi from her mother-in-law and shared just how romantic Nick Jonas truly is, revealing that to help her break her Karva Chauth fast, “apne plane mein clouds ke upar leke gaye aur chaand dekh ke vrat toda. (he took me above the clouds in a plane, and we broke our fast after seeing the moon.)”

The Great Indian Kapil Show will air on Saturday on Netflix.

Talking about her film work, Priyanka is currently in Hyderabad for the shoot of her upcoming movie starring South star Mahesh Babu, helmed by SS Rajamouli.

Priyanka, who has been feted with two National Film Awards and a Padma Shri, will next be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next in the upcoming tentatively titled film "SSMB29".

In addition to this, she has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise "Krrish 4", marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

The 42-year-old actress, who is the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, “The Bluff”.

She was last seen in “Heads Of State” directed by Ilya Naishuller. It stars Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and US President, respectively.

