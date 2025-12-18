Neha Kakkar’s Latest Song ‘Candy Shop’ Slammed Online For Cringe K-Pop Vibes

Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar are at the center of a heated online debate following the release of their new track Candy Shop. The song, released on December 15, instantly grabbed attention for its peppy beats and visually vibrant music video. But what started as buzz quickly turned into backlash, with social media users criticising the lyrics, dance moves, and overall presentation. Many accused the siblings of attempting and failing to emulate the style of popular K-Pop artists.

Critics Slam Lyrics And Dance Moves

Trying hard to act like K pop star 😭😭what’s wrong with this woman?? pic.twitter.com/4ImQyo3Fj0 — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) December 17, 2025

The song’s suggestive lyrics and choreography have drawn sharp criticism online. “Neha Kakkar thinks she's cute korean queen,” wrote one social media user, while another added, “Unpopular opinion: Neha Kakkar is vlgar (she tries too hard to look sxy).”

Many also pointed to repetitive patterns in Tony Kakkar’s music. “Tony Kakkar songs are all about saying one word 100 times in a 2 min song. It is getting unbearable at this point. Neha Kakkar tries her best to look cute and hot but she ends up looking cringe every single time,” one post read.

Other reactions were even harsher. “What in world is this crap by #NehaKakkar? Has she done any surgery to look even shorter? Moreover why she's trying to be fake KOREAN..? She's landed in between, not Indian nor Korean feel in the song. Married women should stop doing such sh#t,” a user vented. Another added, “Neha Kakkar is trying her best to become like an international pop star, but she looks very cringe and is just handing out lollipops to everyone in the name of lyrics.”

Comparisons To Past Controversial Artists

Several social media users compared Neha’s new release to other controversial figures in the Indian music scene. “Neha Kakkar has almost fallen to Dhinchak Pooja's level of talent. Hard to believe she's the same artist who used to rule the Indian music charts just 7–8 years ago,” one wrote. Another commented, “Seriously, what is wrong with Neha Kakkar? Has she lost the plot n actually believe as if she is giving some K-Pop vibe?”

Critics also highlighted the attempt to mimic Western pop stars. “Trying hard to act like K pop star… what’s wrong with this woman??” one user asked. “Trying to copy Hollywood singers like Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, she looks so cringe and stupid.” another post read.

Critics Call Out Cultural Mockery

The song’s choreography drew comments about cultural insensitivity as well. “What kind of compulsion did Neha Kakkar have that she had to do such an obscene dance step in the song? Today, this obscenity has crossed the extreme limit. This is not just a dance step of theirs but a mockery of our culture,” one user wrote. Others stressed that popularity should not excuse vulgarity. “This song may be popular, but let’s be honest, popularity doesn’t justify vulgarity. Music should inspire, not rely on cheap visuals and suggestive moves to grab attention. Talent speaks louder than shock value,” another added.

Despite the backlash, a section of fans has come to Neha’s defense, applauding her willingness to experiment and step outside her comfort zone. Supporters argue that trying new styles is part of artistic evolution and that every experiment won’t always land perfectly.