Krushna Abhishek Recalls Chasing Madhuri Dixit’s Car In His Early Days

Mumbai: Comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek shared a nostalgic memory from his childhood. He recalled how he used to run behind actress Madhuri Dixit’s car just to catch a glimpse of the actress.

The latest episode of Krushna’s comedy show “Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment” will feature Madhuri Dixit as a special guest. Contestants will be seen preparing one of Dixit’s favourite dishes, Ukadhiche Modak, with the Dhak Dhak girl herself joining in to share a simple kitchen tip.

Krushna Abhishek recalls a memory from his early days as a fan, revisiting a moment from the past on stage. Though he has shared platforms with Madhuri Dixit before, he fondly looks back at a time when admiration meant catching distant glimpses. Recalling his old memory, the comedian shared, Krushna Abhishek shared, “I’ve worked with Madhuri ji before, but some memories never leave you. When I was young and new in the industry, I remember running behind her car once just to catch a glimpse; that was enough back then.”

“That very day she came on set, there was a different kind of excitement; you could feel it with every person, from the crew to the cast. Today, sharing laughter on the same stage brings those days back. It’s a reminder of where you start and how far the journey takes you.”

A few days ago, the makers released a promo featuring Madhuri dixit on social media and captioned it, “Hogi dher saari masti, jab Laughter Chefs ke kitchen mein hogi Madhuri Dixit ki entry. Dekhiye #LaughterChefs- Unlimited Entertainment season 3, har Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors aur @JioHotstar par.”

In the promo clip, the ‘Devdas’ actress was seen shaking a leg with Krushna Abhishek.

Earlier, Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh appeared on the sets of “Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 3.”

Season 3 of Laughter Chefs stars Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Aly Goni, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, and Jannat Zubair. This season also introduced new contestants such as Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Isha Malviya, Tejasswi Prakash, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Debina Bonnerjee. Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Sokhi returned as the host and judge, respectively.

