When filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar was first announced, one casting choice immediately triggered online chatter. The film paired 20-year-old actor Sara Arjun opposite Ranveer Singh, who turned 40 this year, sparking questions across social media about the nearly two-decade age difference between the two leads. While many netizens expressed skepticism ahead of the film’s release, audience reactions changed significantly once Dhurandhar hit theatres.

Viewers praised the unexpected on-screen chemistry between Ranveer and Sara, prompting curiosity about how and why the casting decision was made. Now, the film’s casting director Mukesh Chhabra has addressed the debate, offering insight into the creative reasoning behind the choice and Sara Arjun’s selection from a massive pool of aspirants.

“We Wanted Someone Completely Fresh”: Mukesh Chhabra on Casting Sara Arjun

In a recent interaction with the Free Press Journal, Mukesh Chhabra explained that the casting of Dhurandhar was driven by the need to create an authentic cinematic world rather than conforming to preconceived norms. Speaking about Sara Arjun’s selection, he said, “I am very happy that a lot of directors, including Aditya, are now giving more chances to newcomers. So, my idea was that we are creating the whole world. So, we are doing surprise casting, and this girl should look completely fresh.”

Despite Sara’s past experience as a child actor, Chhabra revealed that the team deliberately wanted a new perspective. “Even though she has been a child actor and has done a couple of films as a child actor, we wanted to give a fresh approach,” he added.

Chosen From 1,300 Auditions

Mukesh further shared that nearly 1,300 girls auditioned for the role before Sara stood out. Having known her for years, he saw untapped potential when she auditioned. “When she gave the audition, I saw the hidden talent behind her sweet face. She is such an amazing actor, you will see that in part 2. You will be surprised,” he said, hinting at a more layered performance in the sequel.

Age Gap Was “Required in the Film,” Says Chhabra

Addressing the age-gap criticism directly, Mukesh clarified that the decision was rooted in the story. “No, I had got a very clear brief. The story is that he (Ranveer) is trying to trap her (Sara). So, we knew that we wanted a young girl who is 20-21 years old,” he explained.

He added that the controversy surrounding the age difference would make sense once the sequel is released. “And when part 2 comes, whoever is talking about the age gap will get all the answers… But this was (age gap) required in the film,” he said, noting that not every creative choice can be explained in advance.

With Dhurandhar: Part 2 slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, audiences are now eager to see how the narrative further justifies the much-discussed casting choice.