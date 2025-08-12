Filmmaker Amit Rai, who helmed the 2023 hit 'OMG 2', has officially confirmed that Akshay Kumar will reprise his role in the third chapter of the franchise. In a recent interaction with ANI, Rai was asked if the superstar would be part of 'OMG 3'. With a confident smile, he replied, “Vo to honge”, noting that Akshay’s presence is certain since he is also producing the film.

The director further revealed that work on the project is already in progress and that it is expected to hit theatres next year. “Uska next instalment to aayega jald hi lekin vo usse bada hoga jo aapne dekha hai… film pe kaam chala raha hai… It will be released next year,” he said.

Akshay’s creative involvement in OMG 2

Recalling their collaboration on 'OMG 2', Rai praised Akshay for being deeply involved both as an actor and producer. “From narrating the script to other actors in an entertaining way to remembering all the scenes by hearing it, Akshay sir was deeply involved in the making of ‘OMG 2’… He worked more like a creative producer,” the director shared. Rai also credited Akshay with giving crucial suggestions to avoid potential backlash. Referring to a sensitive scene, he said, “He asked me to shoot it properly and said, ‘We will see about it later’.”

Shahid Kapoor’s Chhatrapati Shivaji biopic shelved

In the same round of interviews, Rai confirmed that Shahid Kapoor’s much-discussed Chhatrapati Shivaji biopic has been shelved. Expressing frustration with industry practices, he told Mid-Day, “The system is so cruel. Even if you have proved your mettle with a ₹180 crore film [OMG 2], it’s not enough… You live with a story for five years, and within minutes, somebody writes a five-pager pointing out what is wrong and what is right.”

With OMG 3 now in the works, fans can look forward to another thought-provoking entertainer from Rai and Akshay Kumar — this time, on an even grander scale.